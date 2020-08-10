Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, No. 11, tackles Rutgers tight end Johnathan Lewis, No. 11, in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Nov. 30, 2019. Penn State All-American Micah Parsons is opting out of the 2020 season because of concerns about COVID-19. The junior linebacker made his announcement with a social media post Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.