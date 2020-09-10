Ultra-Orthodox Jews keep social distancing and wear face masks during a morning prayer on Sept 8 next to their houses as synagogues are limited to 20 people following the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Bnei Brak, Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced a national furor over his handling of the coronavirus, but that anger is boiling over among the ultra-Orthodox, or Haredim, who have used their political muscle to fend off what they see as discriminatory restrictions.