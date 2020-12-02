Sidewalk School founder Felicia Rangel-Samponaro, right, works with teacher Gabriela Fajardo, a 26-year-old Honduran seeking asylum in the United States, left, and assistant Victor Cavazos on Friday, Nov. 20, in Matamoros, Mexico. Like countless schools, the Sidewalk School went to virtual learning amid the coronavirus pandemic, but instead of being hampered by the change, it has blossomed.