Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett listens as Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., speaks during their Oct. 1 meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. A scant two weeks after her nomination, Judge Amy Coney Barrett goes before a Senate committee that’s bitterly split along partisan lines over whether the Supreme Court vacancy created by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death should be filled now or should await the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election.