Health workers collecting a nasal swab from a woman are reflected on the sunglasses in Rayong province, Thailand, on Tuesday, July 14. Authorities set up testing for anyone concerned they might have come into contact with an Egyptian soldier who visited a shopping mall in Rayong last week and then tested positive for COVID-19. In Thailand, where there has been no reports of locally transmitted cases for seven weeks, health authorities were rushing to trace the contacts of two recent foreign arrivals in the country who were infected with the coronavirus and may have violated quarantine rules.