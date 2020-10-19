A record high for reported new laboratory-confirmed cases in one day pushed the number of active cases in the state over 2,400 on Monday.
The Wyoming Health Department, in its daily coronavirus update, said 251 new confirmed cases were reported Monday, the highest number in one day since the illness was first diagnosed in Wyoming on March 12.
The previous record of 248 was set less than one week ago, on Friday.
The Health Department also said 35 new probable cases were reported Monday, as were 169 recoveries from the illness, leaving the state with 2,458 active cases, an increase of 117 from Sunday.
Albany County had 425 active cases; Laramie County had 360; Natrona County had 353; Campbell had 207; Fremont had 198; Sheridan had 162; Park had 154; Lincoln had 91; Big Horn had 76; Converse had 62; Weston had 44; Goshen had 43; Carbon had 41; Sweetwater and Teton had 39; Platte had 37; Uinta had 33; Crook had 32; Johnson had 22; Washakie had 20; Sublette had 13; Hot Springs had six, and Niobrara had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Increases in confirmed cases were seen in all but two counties, Niobrara and Johnson. Natrona County had the highest number of new cases at 51 and Laramie County reported 50.
The increase brought the total number of confirmed cases seen since the pandemic began to 7,924.
The number of probable cases seen since mid-March went up to 1,387 on Monday with the reporting of 35 new cases. A probable cases is one where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
The increase in recoveries by 169 brought to 6,796 the number of people to recover from confirmed or probable coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
