Coronavirus numbers

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23

Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Albany: 487

Big Horn: 67

Campbell: 314

Carbon: 55

Converse: 78

Crook: 39

Fremont: 273

Goshen: 50

Hot Springs: 8

Johnson: 26

Laramie: 465

Lincoln: 73

Natrona: 398

Niobrara: 2

Park: 231

Platte: 66

Sheridan: 228

Sublette: 19

Sweetwater: 55

Teton: 51

Uinta: 47

Washakie: 25

Weston: 63

Total: 3,120

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Albany: 1,074

Big Horn: 177

Campbell: 702

Carbon: 264

Converse: 191

Crook: 88

Fremont: 1,044

Goshen: 130

Hot Springs: 40

Johnson: 60

Laramie: 1,035

Lincoln: 270

Natrona: 992

Niobrara: 3

Park: 479

Platte: 71

Sheridan: 478

Sublette: 120

Sweetwater: 428

Teton: 706

Uinta: 343

Washakie: 132

Weston: 91

Total: 8,918

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

Albany: 140

Big Horn: 24

Campbell: 63

Carbon: 35

Converse: 92

Crook: 10

Fremont: 145

Goshen: 18

Hot Springs: 9

Johnson: 23

Laramie: 331

Lincoln: 56

Natrona: 201

Niobrara: 4

Park: 57

Platte: 44

Sheridan: 156

Sublette: 38

Sweetwater: 23

Teton: 34

Uinta: 82

Washakie: 12

Weston: 30

Total: 1,627

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

Albany: 724

Big Horn: 132

Campbell: 448

Carbon: 242

Converse: 205

Crook: 58

Fremont: 901

Goshen: 95

Hot Springs: 41

Johnson: 55

Laramie: 896

Lincoln: 251

Natrona: 787

Niobrara: 5

Park: 302

Platte 48

Sheridan: 402

Sublette: 138

Sweetwater: 394

Teton: 688

Uinta: 375

Washakie: 112

Weston: 58

Total: 7,357

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.