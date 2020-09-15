LA TOUR-DU-PIN, France (AP) — The remaining 156 Tour de France riders were authorized to keep racing on Tuesday after the latest coronavirus tests.
All 785 tests on Sunday and Monday of riders and staff members of the 22 teams returned negative, Tour organizers and cycling governing body the UCI announced before Stage 16 in the Alps.
No rider has tested positive since the race started on Aug. 29 in Nice. The latest screening around the race's second rest day was the fourth since the beginning of the Tour, and the last one before the peloton reaches the Champs Elysees on Sunday.
At risk of being canceled because of the pandemic, the Tour was delayed from its traditional July date to the end of the summer and is being run amid strict health protocols. Anyone who tests positive has to leave the race — which affected race director Christian Prudhomme last week — and any team with two or more positive tests within seven days also has to abandon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.