ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Winter Ball will be postponed until January.
"Due to the new public health restrictions in place, we have decided to postpone Winter Ball until January in hopes that we can have more attendees," a Facebook post from the Rock Springs High School Student Council explained.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding," the post said.
The Student Council will share updates and more information on social media, including on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RSHSStuCo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.