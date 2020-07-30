ROCK SPRINGS – One Loaf 'N Jug team member who works at the Dewar Drive location tested positive for COVID-19, and the store has been temporarily closed for deep cleaning.
Loaf 'N Jug management learned of the case and closed the store at 1310 Dewar Drive on Wednesday to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew, according to a press release.
“The store will re-open in the next few days. We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time,” the release said.
All team members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended guidelines.
“We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support,” the release said.
