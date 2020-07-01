Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond follows the flight of his triple off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda on July 29, 2019, in Denver. Desmond plans to sit out this season to be with his family and help the youth baseball program in his hometown in Florida. The 34-year-old Desmond wrote on Instagram that the “COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season one that is a risk I am not comfortable taking.”