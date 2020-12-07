Journalists look at their mobile phones backdropped by large screens showing exit polls in the country's parliamentary elections at the headquarters of the ruling National Liberal Party, in Bucharest, Romania, on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. An exit poll published in Romania Sunday after voting ended in the country's legislative election indicated that the ruling centre-right National Liberal Party, or NLP, was running neck-and-neck with the opposition Social Democrats, the two parties almost evenly splitting around 60% of the vote, trailed by the progressive USR-Plus alliance with around 15 percent.