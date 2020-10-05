ROCK SPRINGS – Homecoming traditions like a parade, bonfire and dance are in the works at Rock Springs High School.
“We are glad to announce that Rock Springs High School will be hosting our homecoming events during the week of Oct. 19-24. Specifics will be given in more detail as student council members finalize their activities and school events,” a press release said.
Organizers said the parade is scheduled as usual, and a specific date and time will be coming soon.
“Staff and students in the parade will wear face coverings except when dance, cheer, and the band are performing,” the release said.
When it comes to the bonfire, face coverings requirements will match the current state health orders. The bonfire is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21. The time will be determined as student council members plan other homecoming week activities.
The homecoming dance is on, “with student council members surveying students to find out a more accurate number of how many students would be attending. This will allow them to finalize plans in order to meet the current capacity guidelines established by the state.”
The tentative date for the dance is Saturday, Oct. 24. The time will be announced as the council determines specifics for this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.