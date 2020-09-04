GREEN RIVER – A lot of sports come down to numbers. Usually, the most important figures are the ones lighting up the scoreboard at the end of a game. However, indoor and outdoor crowd limitations ordered by the state are also coming into play this year.
When it comes to indoor events, crowds are limited to 50% of the facility’s capacity or 250 spectators. Outdoor events are limited to 50% of the a facility’s capacity or up to 1,000 people. Wolves Stadium has a capacity of 1,850, which means it is limited to 925 spectators, according to Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Activities Director Tony Beardsley.
With so many spots being reserved for families of the players, band members, cheerleaders and dance squad, presently no general admission tickets will be granted for Green River High School varsity football and volleyball games or swimming and diving meets.
When asked what he would say to those who are disappointed that they won’t be able to attend certain Wolves sports, Beardsley said COVID-19 has made it a challenging spring, summer, and now fall.
“However, the WHSAA and State Department of Health have worked hard over the past five months to get to this point where our students can participate in sports and activities. It’s important to remember that many states still have not granted permission for students to participate in football and other sports. We are the lucky ones at this time,” he said. “As a community, as families, and as school district staff ... it takes a cooperative effort by all of us to make sure we are working together to ensure our children get to compete! If we can’t make the same basic sacrifices that the kids have made to this point, this could all end for them. This is about the kids first!
“They have done everything and more to get to this point, it’s our job as a community, as families, as parents, as educators, to follow their example and support the COVID-19 guidelines so everyone is safe and so our children can have a great 2020-21 school year!”
Beardsley added he has two daughters who take part in activities, and his family is in the same situation as others.
“We cannot all attend these events, but, we want our daughters to have the experience,” he said. “Together, we can make this happen for our children!
The crowd limitations have done some good as the activities director credited them with boosting attendance for other events or sports like golf, tennis, cross-country, and middle school sports.
“Our football scrimmage is a perfect example of this. We normally get around 250 spectators for our opening football scrimmage and this year we had 925 spectators, just under our stadium capacity. Although there may be a spike in spectator interest, I still believe that lower level football games and middle school sports will stay below capacity crowds and I anticipate we will be OK at those events. The three main sports that will have limits on fans are varsity football, volleyball, and swim meets this fall.”
The update from the district that explained the new spectator guidelines noted, “This is an extremely fluid situation and spectator limits and spectator protocols could change at any time.”
The current state orders are in effect through at least Sept. 15. If they are revised to change capacity, Beardsley said the Sweetwater No. 2 will work with the Wyoming High School Activities Association and the State Department of Health on all changes to protocols.
“If the Governor’s Office and State Department of Health expand spectator limits and this works for our stadium and our facilities, we will follow that guidance or at least some guidance that allows us to consider some in-between figure,” he said.
An online option is available as the NFHS Network will broadcast some games for a subscription fee, which the district said provides families with another chance to watch home football and volleyball events as well as some away contests when the visiting school use the site.
“The live streaming of games has been a trend over the past few years prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. So, this is something we’ve intended to do here in Green River. The benefit of live streaming is that those spectators, family members, and community members who cannot attend varsity competitions due to restrictions will still be able to at least view these events. It also allows family members and friends who may live far from Wyoming to watch,” Beardsley said.
He had a request for families who attend games.
“We want families to keep in mind that we are all ‘One Family’ in Green River and it takes ‘Our Family’ to make sure that our kids can take part in school and activities. Although we don’t all agree on some of the protocols that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on us, we want parents and others to know that we are happy our kids have this opportunity when so many others still do not ... and, if we work together and stay positive and follow guidelines, we will move that much closer to getting back to normal,” he said. “If we choose to fight these protocols and not stick together, we don’t know what direction it will take us and our kids moving forward. We ask for patience as we all work through these difficult times.”
He added, the school district is proud of the students so far this year.
“They have stepped up at all grade levels and demonstrated leadership. The athletes have done everything that has been asked of them. The guidelines are in place to help minimize the spread of a dangerous disease and if we can all follow these guidelines, maybe it will continue to move us in the right direction so our children will benefit! We are fortunate to live in such a great state and in great communities. The citizens of Green River have shown a commitment to the success of our school district and our activities programs. I’m extremely happy with everyone’s effort and I look forward to all the wonderful things our children will be able to do this fall!” Beardsley said.
The Rocket Miner requested an interview with Rock Springs High School Assistant Principal and Activities Director Tom Jassman, but the administration did not grant approval before deadline.
