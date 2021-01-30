As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 44,122, an increase of six cases over Friday's 44,116.
This is the lowest daily increase in confirmed cases since June 20, 2020.
The number of active coronavirus cases in the state was 1,127, a decrease of 182 cases from Friday's 1,309.
The greatest increase in coronavirus cases in this reporting period was in Sweetwater County, with seven new cases; Carbon County had three; Big Horn and Sheridan counties each reported two new cases. Converse, Platte, Teton and Uinta counties all reported one new case.
Albany, Crook, Fremont, Goshen, Hot Springs, Lincoln, NIobrara, Washakie and Weston counties had zero new cases.
The Health Department also reported a decrease of one case in Campbell and Johnson counties; a decrease of two cases in Laramie County; a decrease of three cases in Natrona County and a decrease of five cases in Park County, evidently due to what Kim Deti refers to as a "data adjustment."
