ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 has continued to see students and staff members absent because of COVID-19, but the district currently has no plans to move to online learning.
According to a press release, the district had 34 students and 17 staff members test positive between Nov. 23 and Dec. 4. As of Friday, 44 staff members were out for various COVID-related reasons, including getting quarantined, having to stay home due to daycares shutting down, currently being tested, or testing positive.
"The community spread and positivity rate within the community continues to impact Sweetwater School District Number One," the press release stated.
However, the school district issued a statement on Saturday, Dec. 5, explaining that "Despite rumors that continue to circulate on various social media sites, Sweetwater School District Number One wants to make it clear that there is no plan to move to on-line learning at this time.
"We believe that in-person learning is the best opportunity we can provide students and families," the statement continued. "The current plan is to stay with in-person learning as long as we are able, hopefully the remainder of the year. We would like to remind everyone that if there is any decision to move to a tier 2 or tier 3 learning model according to our Smart Start Plan, you will hear it directly from Superintendent McGovern in a press release and Parent Square message. Again, at this time we plan to continue in-person learning even after Christmas break. If circumstances change, parents will be alerted immediately. We ask if you hear information or have questions in regards to schools closing, please call and verify before sharing this on social media."
The breakdown of positive cases between Nov. 23 and Dec. 4 by schools is as follows:
Rock Springs High School: Eight students and one staff member.
Walnut Elementary: One staff member.
Pilot Butte Elementary: Six students and two staff members.
Eastside Elementary: One student.
Rock Springs Junior High: Five students and one staff member.
Overland Elementary: Two students.
Sage Elementary: Four students and two staff members.
Westridge Elementary: Six students and one staff member.
Desert View Elementary: One staff member.
Stagecoach Elementary: Two students.
Farson-Eden: One staff member.
Central Administration Building: One staff member.
Transportation Department: Six staff members.
"Sweetwater School District Number One Nurses continue to work closely with Public Health and are the designee in sending out quarantine papers and information to District staff and students who are considered close contacts," the press release explained.
A close contact can occur due to a student or staff member not wearing a mask properly (both students and staff have to be wearing a mask properly), a situation where a shield had to be used, or no mask worn at all (such as students leaving for lunch at the High School level or while participating in a sporting event) when within six feet of another individual for a cumulative time of 15 minutes over a 24 hour period. The District monitors and corrects individuals not wearing masks properly as that can cause others to be quarantined, according to the press release.
"We ask that everyone please practice preventative measures such as good hand washing, practicing social distancing, when social distancing can not occur, wear a mask, and avoiding gatherings," the press release concluded. "Thank you for doing your part in order to keep our schools open."
