SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 announced Thursday evening that the district plans to continue in-person schooling, according to a press release.
Last weekend, Sweetwater School Districts No. 1 and No. 2 sent out a joint communication with Public Health in order to bring awareness to the steep increase in COVID-19 cases within the community.
"It is important for families to understand that increased COVID-19 cases could lead to a change of tiers in schools," the school district explained.
However, despite the increase in local cases, School District No. 1 has chosen to stay open and continue in-person instruction.
"Sweetwater County School District Number One is not planning on going to on-line instruction if we are not required to do so," the press release explained, saying that the school district will communicate if the situation changes.
"Our goal and intention is to keep our schedule the same and schools open for in-person learning," the press release said. "As of now, COVID-19 is not school spread, however the community spread could affect the District, and how we operate. Everyone needs to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19."
This decision means the district will continue to operate under Tier 1 of the Smart Start Plan, rather than moving to Tiers 2 or 3.
Tier 1 includes in-school instruction five days a week. Tier 2, a hybrid learning model, features a rotating schedule in case not all students and staff are allowed in buildings at the same time. Tier 3 is the virtual instruction model that the district followed in the spring when schools were closed down.
"We understand the impact that closing schools has on our community, and we will do all we can do to keep our schools open," the press release said. "Sweetwater School District Number One will be open with all communication and concerns so that all are informed. Thank you for your partnership with us in helping slow the spread."
