GREEN RIVER — The number of students and staff who are out of school in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 due to COVID-19 remains small, according to Superintendent Craig Barringer.
As of Friday, Jan. 15, there were five students and one staff member who tested positive in the district, Barringer said. There were also 24 students and four staff members who were quarantined.
All families that were of concern have been contacted.
