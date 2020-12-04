GREEN RIVER — As of Friday, Dec. 4, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 had 123 students and 38 staff absent because of COVID-related issues, according to a press release.
Of the 123 students, 98 are quarantined and 25 have tested positive. There are currently 15 staff members quarantined and 23 have tested positive for COVID-19.
The breakdown by schools is as follows:
Green River High School and Expedition Academy: 39 students are quarantined, 11 are quarantined and/or have tested positive, and four staff members are quarantined and/or have tested positive.
Lincoln Middle School: 43 students are quarantined and/or have tested positive, and nine staff members are quarantined.
Harrison Elementary: 11 students are quarantined and/or have tested positive, and three staff members are currently quarantined.
Monroe Elementary: Seven students are quarantined and/or tested positive.
Truman Elementary: 18 students are quarantined and/or tested positive, and one staff member is quarantined.
Washington Elementary: Five students are quarantined and/or have tested positive, and three staff members are quarantined.
