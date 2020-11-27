ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board will gather for a special meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 2, beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting will be conducted for the purpose of receiving a cost savings task force update; consideration and possible action on a follow-up letter to the Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration and to local legislators; a district COVID-19 update; and public input.
The agenda is available at http://www.sweetwater1.org/december_board_meeting
Public comments must be submitted to https://forms.gle/d6CGK2GqH2wXiQie9 by 4 p.m. Wednesday. The comments will be read at the meeting.
The meeting will be livestreamed at https://youtube.com/itscsd1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.