Margaret Payne poses for a photo on the stairs of her home in Sutherland, Scotland. Payne, the 90-year-old grandmother who launched an epic climb to raise money for charity completed her fundraiser Tuesday, June 23, scaling her home’s stairs the equivalent of 731 meters (2,398 feet). That's enough to reach the top of the iconic Scottish peak, Suilven. The feat took her 73 days and kept her busy for 10 weeks while the nation sheltered in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.