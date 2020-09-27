ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 was notified Saturday night of its second confirmed case of COVID-19 after a Rock Springs High School student tested positive.
“All families that have possibly been exposed will directly be notified from Public Health with guidance. All families within Rock Springs High School have been properly notified from the district level,” a press release stated.
At this time, no teachers or additional students are being quarantined as masks have been worn properly if 6 feet of distancing could not be maintained in all the classes the student attended.
On Thursday, the state health officer, Dr. Alexia Harrist, announced that if individuals that are wearing face masks in schools are exposed to COVID-19, they do not have to be quarantined. The masks are only required in Wyoming schools when social distancing of at least 6 feet cannot be maintained.
“We want our families to know that Sweetwater School District No. 1 has not canceled any future festivities within the schools such as fall festivals (or Halloween parties), and events coming up at Rock Springs High School such as the homecoming bonfire, dance, parade, etc.,” a separate press release said. “We are waiting for the next set of orders coming out soon to begin on Oct. 1. As soon as those new orders are released and we understand what the restrictions are we will plan accordingly and communicate the District’s next steps with procedures and upcoming events.”
