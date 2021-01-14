SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release that it is partnering with Sweetwater County Public Health to help with appointment scheduling for their COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
As more and more doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Sweetwater County, Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said that her office has quickly become overwhelmed by hundreds of callers per day seeking immunization information.
"While all of us were in a planning meeting last week, our office received in excess of 200 phone calls in just over an hour. We know many people are anxious and have questions about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and our limited staff is working tirelessly to organize these vaccination clinics on top of our existing services and responsibilities," Lionberger said.
Lionberger added that public health expects to have a new online scheduling system in place by the end of the month.
In response and until then, beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 19, Sheriff John Grossnickle said that he will dedicate a few members of his staff to man a makeshift live call center to help public health officials schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
Grossnickle said, "I spoke to [Lionberger] last week, and it was pretty clear that they are dealing with an unprecedented high-call volume at their office. We have a few employees who are available to help right now, so we wanted to do what we could so that public health can focus on administering these new vaccines."
