POCATELLO, Idaho – Simplot Games officials announced Thursday that the 2021 Simplot Games, originally scheduled for Feb. 17-19, have been canceled due to the uncertainty the worldwide coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on schools, travel, social gatherings, and athletic events.
“While this was a difficult decision, it was necessary to cancel the Games with the uncertainty caused by COVID-19,” said Kevin Browning, chairman of the Simplot Games Board of Directors. “In fairness to everyone involved from Idaho State University and the school districts who send athletes, to the community members and hotels that help us host the event, we cannot continue to plan knowing that the pandemic and its effects will likely be with us in February.”
Simplot Games and Idaho State University officials considered alternative dates, including a late spring outdoor event at Davis Field, but with case numbers remaining high and uncertainty swirling around the pandemic, they chose to halt planning for the 43rd consecutive games.
“The Simplot Games are often referred to as one of the best run athletic events in the country,” Browning said. “That’s due in large part to the careful planning and arrangements made by hundreds of volunteers that start several months before the event. That intricate planning would be too difficult this year, and the health and safety of the athletes and our communities is too important to move forward.”
With this decision, Simplot Games board of directors turn their attention to Holt Arena and February 2022 for the games’ 43rd year.
“The Simplot Games are a signature event for Pocatello, our community, and the hundreds of student-athletes who look forward to this competition each year,” said Kyle McGowan, vice president of University Advancement at ISU. “We look forward to next year as an opportunity to partner with Simplot to make the games better than ever before.”
ABOUT THE GAMES
The annual high school indoor track and field event draws more than 2,220 athletes from around the country as well as Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. It has been hosted each February at ISU’s Holt Arena for the past 42 years. In 2008, a financial impact study of Simplot Games revealed a $3.5 million boost to the local economy. For more information, visit SimplotGames.com.
