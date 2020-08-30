ROCK SPRINGS – As competitions begin on the home courts and fields in Sweetwater County School District No. 1, new rules will be required for Tiger suporters who wish to attend indoor and outdoor events.
“Now that the fall activities are in full swing, it is very important that we explain the criteria for attending events at RSHS as well as some of the requirements for attending away events for certain sports. Please keep in mind that the sole purpose of these requirements is to maximize the opportunity for these students to compete, and more importantly to finish their season,” a Rock Springs High School Facebook post stated on Sunday.
INDOOR EVENTS
“Remember, these events are for our students, so let’s give them the best chance possible to compete,” the post said.
Crowd sizes will be limited. For indoor sports and activity events, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and RSHS said they will adhere to state orders allowing no more than 250 people/spectators at any one venue, game, or event. This will include volleyball and girls swimming.
Additional rules include:
-- Upon entering the facility or building, face coverings are required to be on at all times. Failure to comply will result in removal from the facility.
-- Touch-less temperature checks will be taken of everyone who enters the building.
-- A quick screening will also occur to verify if one has any COVID-19 symptoms.
-- There will be no concessions or food allowed in the building, but spectators can bring their own water bottles.
-- For high school volleyball only, an online link for will call tickets will be available for the community (RSHS students included) through ParentSquare and www.facebook.com/RSHSTigers from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon. No tickets will be available after the Thursday afternoon deadline and no entry into the building without verification from the link. A checklist of those people who called for tickets will be made from the link. Proof of identification will be needed to enter the building.
Immediately following the event, there will be no gatherings. Spectators are required to exit the facility as soon as the competition ends.
-- Finally, for all away volleyball games, the athletes are only allowed two tickets each with a maximum of 72 tickets at all levels combined.
OUTDOOR EVENTS
For outdoor sports and activity events, the school district will follow the state requirements limiting outdoor gatherings to no more than 50% of venue capacity with a maximum of 1,000 people/spectators at any one venue, game, or event. This will include golf, tennis, cross-country, and football.
Many requirements are the same of the indoor rules.
-- Upon entering facilities, face coverings are required to be worn at all times, and failure to comply will result in removal from the building.
-- For all spectators, a quick screening will occur to verify if one has COVID-19 symptoms.
-- There will be no concessions or food allowed, but spectators can bring personal water bottles.
-- For varsity football games only, an online link for will call tickets will be available for the community (RSHS students included) through ParentSquare and
the RSHS Facebook website from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon. No tickets will be available after the Thursday afternoon deadline, and no entry will be allowed without verification from the link. A checklist of those people who called for tickets will be made from the link. Proof of identification will be needed to enter the facility.
Immediately following the event, there will be no gatherings at the event. Spectators are required to exit the facility as soon as the competition ends.
-- For varsity away football games, each athlete is only allowed 2 tickets with a maximum of 100 tickets sold for the away game.
“To conclude, we are very excited and grateful that high school sports and activities are happening, and again, we want to do all that we can to make sure this continues throughout their season,” the post stated. “Please make sure that you adhere to these rules and thanks for your support of our activity students and student athletes. Go Tigers!”
