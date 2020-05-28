Store manager Josh Hayden, left to right, talks with Kay Amey and Jackie Gee about a new bicycle at Eddy's Bike Shop in Willoughby Hills, Ohio, on May 12. The pandemic has had a devastating impact on retail as businesses across the country were forced to close their doors for weeks at a time. In the sporting goods industry, the impact has depended on the focus of the business. On the flip side of the puck, some sporting goods businesses have flourished during the pandemic.