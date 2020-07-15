GREEN RIVER — All residents and staff have been tested for COVID-19 at Mission at Castle Rock because a care partner at the facility has tested positive for the disease.
Results of the tests are estimated to take between four to eight days but could be longer, according to a Mission at Castle Rock letter posted on its Facebook page. A total of 163 tests were conducted with help from Castle Rock Medical Center at the direction of the Wyoming Department of Health. All residents, family members and staff will be notified once results are obtained.
Mission at Castle Rock continues to offer appointments to family and friends for window or outdoor visits with residents. Current state health recommendations for long-term care facilities are followed during these visits and include physical distancing and face coverings. Other communication options available include telephone, email, text, video chat and social media. Visits inside the facility are limited to hospice/end of life situations.
The facility is following Centers for Disease Control recommendations on prevention steps including strict handwashing procedures, use of masks and face shields, and wearing gowns and gloves when interacting with residents. Mission at Castle Rock is also in close contact with the local and state health departments and following their guidance, the letter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.