From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
State park campsites full for holiday weekend
GILLETTE (WNE) — If you've just realized this is a holiday weekend and it might be a nice time to pull together a last-minute camping trip to Keyhole State Park, you'll have to reconsider.
Reservations for campsites at state parks are sold out, the Wyoming Department State Parks and Cultural Resources report.
Wade Henderson, Keyhole's superintendent, said the Fourth of July is always the park's busiest weekend and he expects that to be the case this year as well.
"We have just shy of 300 campsites, including both RV and tent sites, and we're at capacity," Henderson said.
Although some parks have had to close some campsites to comply with social distancing regulations during the coronavirus pandemic, Henderson said Keyhole has not.
"We evaluated ours and found we could keep people far enough apart for social-distancing purposes," he said.
But all hope is not lost, as state parks remain open for day-use activities.
"Having full state parks is a great problem to have; however, it can come with challenges, especially during this pandemic," said director Darin Westby in a press release. "We implore that you help us keep the parks open by recreating responsibly as requested in our rules and the guidelines and protocols issued by the State Health Officer and the CDC."
