Ten Wyoming COVID cases traced to Sturgis
GILLETTE (WNE) — More than 120 coronavirus cases have been traced to the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which attracted an estimated 460,000 riders to the small South Dakota town this year.
Campbell County spokeswoman Ivy McGowan said two active cases here can be traced to the rally. She would not be more specific about the ages or genders of those infected.
Statewide, there have been 10 lab-confirmed cases among Wyoming residents who said they attended the rally, said to Kim Deti, spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, the rally, which ran from Aug. 7-16, had been determined to be the source of more than 120 cases in eight states, including South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Minnesota, Washington, Montana, Wisconsin and Nebraska.
South Dakota has traced 40 cases to the rally and Minnesota reported 35 cases, according to Forbes.
Plea agreements reached in case of multiple injuries to baby
RIVERTON (WNE) — Charged with child abuse, married couple Ronnie Reece and Kylen Jenkins have reached plea agreements that, if approved by the court, could keep them both out of prison.
Their weeks-old baby was placed in foster care in 2019 after medical experts called his 13 broken bones the result of "non-accidental trauma."
However, beyond the experts' decrees of child abuse, testimonial confirmation of it was hard to come by, prompting the long-contested plea agreement between the state's prosecutors and the public defenders for the accused.
Reece, 21, has agreed to plead "no contest" to aiding and abetting child abuse, in exchange for dismissal of other child abuse charges. He will, likely, be sentenced to three years' probation.
Jenkins, 22, is scheduled to plead guilty to one count of child abuse, and will have multiple other child abuse charges dismissed, if the court accepts the bargain.
Probation is a possible outcome for Jenkins.
Should she be sent to prison, the baby's mother would be sentenced to no more than eight years, the plea agreement states.
The two were implicated in abuse of their new baby boy when they took him to the Denver Children's Hospital for surgery on a nasal abscess in February of 2019. He was between 3 and 4 months old.
At that time, hospital staff also identified a torn frenulum (the flap of skin connecting the lip to the gum-line), 11 broken ribs from both sides of the rib cage, two broken arm bones (radius and ulna), and caloric deficiency.
Man sentenced in murder of woman whose body was taken to Powell
POWELL (WNE) — A man who murdered his girlfriend in Colorado, then brought her body to the Powell police station and confessed to the crime in late 2018 has received a 34-year prison sentence.
Jonathan Akin, 24, received the sentence on Wednesday in Adams County, Colorado, District Court.
Prosecutors say Akin stabbed Autumn Rivera to death at their Thornton, Colorado, apartment early on the morning of Nov. 25, 2018. Rivera, who had just celebrated her 21st birthday, reportedly told her sister that morning that she and Akin were on their way home from a club and were arguing again about their relationship. She was never heard from again.
Akin later told police and others that he’d been severely intoxicated and didn’t remember what happened next; he told police he blacked out while cutting fruit and awoke to find Rivera dead.
“The forensic evidence tells us that Autumn [Rivera] was stabbed nine times in the front and back of her torso, that the attack began on one side of the living room and ended on the other, that Autumn fought and tried to escape,” said Senior Deputy 17th Judicial District Attorney Amy Petri Beard.
The following day, after attempting to clean up the apartment, Akin loaded Rivera’s body into his car and drove from the Denver area to his mother’s home in Deaver. On the morning of Nov. 27, 2018, he told his mother what he had done and then traveled to the Powell Police Department to turn himself in.
Lovell teacher has encounter with curious bear
LOVELL (WNE) — Ilene Henley was enjoying a good book at her family campsite on the Big Horn Mountains on July 12 when she saw something out of the corner of her eye.
It was a black bear – and, fortunately, a friendly one – with an apparent interest in what Henley was reading.
“I’d just settled into reading in my lounge chair behind our camper. In my peripheral vision I saw movement, but by the time I looked up, I’d started a new book club with a yearling black bear,” she said. “He was very friendly as he loped over to the chair, placed his paws on the wooden armrest (from which I slowly moved my arm).
“The black bear leaned in closer to check out the book I was reading (Clive Cussler) and decided he liked it, so he placed his paws on my thigh and seemed to be reading along.”
So what do you do in a situation like that? In her case, Henley decided that less was more.
“About this time, my husband (Bob) called out to me. I was still fully reclined, just staying as still as I could trying to remember what I was supposed to do with my fuzzy buddy,” she said. “The second time he called me, I hollered back, ‘There’s a bear! Come here!’ The sound of my voice interrupted the bear’s reading and he quickly lumbered off the way that he came. My husband didn’t even see him.”
