Holiday boosts traffic at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport
GREEN RIVER (WNE) — The Thanksgiving holiday has resulted in more people flying commercially from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, but the recent increase in COVID-19 infections has hampered that growth.
Airport Director Devon Brubaker said the Thanksgiving week will be the airport’s biggest week since March, with 120 bookings for the week compared to 94 the last week of October. While the number of bookings is a welcome sight for the airport’s commercial operations, Brubaker admits the growth is weaker than was originally anticipated.
“With the addition of a second flight starting (Monday) through Sunday, except for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we had expected to see a rebound to about 50% of last year’s traffic,” Brubaker said. “That is now looking more and more like it will be around a 35% rebound.”
Overall, the first three weeks of November have been weaker than October, with a 15.18% decline. Going into December, Brubaker expects commercial air travel to be weak for the first half of the month, followed by a surge in the second half of the month as people travel for Christmas.
A second flight to Denver will be added during that anticipated busy period, but Brubaker said if more COVID-19 cases are recorded and more travel restrictions and mandatory quarantine periods are enacted, he expects the Christmas season to be much slower than the airport originally planned for.
“While we were experiencing a net increase in bookings nearly every month since May, the net bookings are about flat due to the increased number of cancellations,” Brubaker said.
Laramie County extends mask order to January
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Laramie County’s public health order requiring people to wear facial coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19 has been extended through Jan. 4.
Laramie County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman extended the order Friday, which covers anyone inside of or in line to enter any private business or government facility open to the public; while obtaining services at or visiting a health care operation; and when waiting for or riding on public transportation or a ride-sharing vehicle.
The mask mandate took effect Nov. 2, and though it was set to expire next Monday, Hartman had said it likely would be extended.
Laramie County became the second county after Teton to issue such a local health order. Since then, more than half of the state’s 23 counties have followed suit as novel coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations have continued to rise. The Wind River Indian Reservation also has a mask requirement.
Certain people are exempt from the local order, including those with medical conditions that prevent wearing a mask, those whose work prevents them from wearing a mask and those under the age of 18. The order still encourages minors who are above the age of 2 to wear face coverings.
The order also exempts faith-based organizations, though they are encouraged to follow safety protocols from the Wyoming Department of Health. Under the order, individuals are also exempt while actively exercising in a gym.
Snowmobile trails open as usual in Snowy Range
LARAMIE (WNE) — Motorized recreation in the Snowy Range should go on as usual this winter despite the Mullen Fire’s burn footprint, which covers a large swath of the snowmobile trail network in that area.
Josh Milek, a regional supervisor for the Wyoming Trails Program, said a recent trail assessment revealed that none of the trail corridors were impacted by the fire. Some trail markers were damaged, and a high wind event in September blew down a lot of trees that need clearing out, but otherwise the trails are ready to go.
“The plan is to have all the trails open,” he said.
The Mullen Fire, which started Sept. 17 in the Savage Run Wilderness, burned more than 176,000 acres this fall. It was driven east and south across the forest by strong winds and damaged 66 structures. A winter storm that brought a foot of snow in late October finally allowed for containment.
Aaron Voos, a spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service, said riders will encounter a different forest when they go off-trail this winter.
“A lot of areas that were previously very thick with vegetation will now have a lot of black-looking toothpicks,” he said.
The burned terrain is more open than in past years, which will change snow patterns and possibly open up new areas for riders. However, hazards exist in the burn area as well.
“A lot of those burned trees are now weakened from the fire, and in high winds, which we get, could come down fairly easily,” Voos said.
