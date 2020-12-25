From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Cody long-term care center to open hugging booth
CODY (WNE) — Cody Regional Health’s long-term care center is getting a new addition.
Annalea Avery, CRH Foundation director, is constructing the interior of the first prototype of a “hugging booth” for the center due to be completed this week.
Although it is a project that had been talked about for months, Brian Huso, who heads the center, said things finally came together to make it happen, but it would be at least a week before visitors could use it.
“We have to go another week with no positives [COVID tests] before we can have visitors,” he said.
A hugging booth is a clear divider with armholes that allows families of long-term care residents to have a semblance of physical contact with their loved ones. Avery’s prototype was made with clear shower curtains as a proof-of-concept, and the hospital foundation will be ordering some vinyl sheeting that is clearer for the final version. Bromley Construction built the frame for the booth.
“This is really exciting,” Avery said in a video on the project released by the hospital. “It’s near and dear to my heart, personally, and I hope that this is a really awesome gift that we can give to our patients and families.”
Western Sugar to harvest and process full beet crop this year
LOVELL (WNE) — There is some good news in 2020, Western Sugar Factory Manager Shannon Ellis told the Lovell Chamber of Commerce during its monthly luncheon Monday.
The sugar beet crop this year is looking very good. All 400,000 tons of sugar beets have been harvested this year, Ellis reported, with processing continuing until the end of January.
Last year, a harsh frost shortened the campaign, ending on January 4. The complete season in the local region is a contrast to Western Sugar’s harvest in Montana this year, Ellis said, with that region only able to get 80 percent of its crop out due to frost conditions. The quality of beets in the Montana region has remained high, he said.
“The sugar content has been excellent,” he continued. “The average is about 18 percent sugar in the beets, which is very good.”
Ellis said the factory has had its struggles with COVID-19, with the factory recording three confirmed cases within its work staff along with one probable. Ellis added that the Lovell factory has fared well overall compared to other manufacturing centers throughout the state.
The pandemic has not had an impact on the supply chain, either, Ellis said, with only some minor trucking issues due to impacts on personnel.
Ellis said the Lovell factory is in line for some upkeep this summer, with the factory’s diffusers and presses both on the docket for repairs.
“I’ve asked for a lot,” he said. “We’ll see what I get.”
Weston County requests variance of public health order
NEWCASTLE (WNE) – The Weston County commissioners have approved a variance allowing bars and restaurants to remain open past 10 p.m. to be forwarded to Dr. Mike Jording, the county public health officer. The 10 p.m. closure time was included in Gov. Mark Gordon’s newest set of public health orders, which also included a statewide mask mandate.
The motion to approve the variance passed unanimously on Dec. 15 before a visit from Jording. During a later discussion with Jording at the meeting, the doctor said that he needed to review the document before he could provide an opinion.
The variance is the newest of a number of requests for variances on public health orders on a county level. Jording has refused to sign all of the requested county wide variances, although he agreed to send them onto Alexia Harrist, the state health officer.
Commissioner Marty Ertman questioned the 10 p.m. curfew placed on bars and restaurants.
“To shut down the local bars and restaurants, as we are entering a new year,” Ertman said. “Everyone wants 2020 gone. Closing local bars and restaurants is going to push them into another state.”
“There is going to be a pool of people in Deadwood, celebrating getting rid of 2020,” Ertman said.
According to her, allowing local bars and restaurants to stay open past 10 p.m. would encourage residents to stay home. She noted that this would prevent a potential “super-spreader event” in Deadwood with people from surrounding states.
“This request, I don’t think is unreasonable. There are provisions in that new set of orders,” Jording said, noting that if he had any concerns with the variance when he reviewed it, he would reach out.
Blue Cross providing COVID-19 vaccines with no "cost-share"
DOUGLAS (WNE) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming welcomes the arrival of safe, effective and affordable vaccines as a key component in the national and local COVID-19 response, and confirms that vaccines will be offered free of charge, including waiving all co-pays, deductibles or coinsurance.
The vaccines are provided free of charge under the federal CARES Act, and BCBSWY will waive all cost-sharing for any fees charged to administer the vaccines.
BCBSWY is also extending the cost-share waiver for the medical treatment related to the diagnosis of COVID-19 to all fully insured groups and individuals until March 31, including inpatient hospital care.
Testing to diagnose COVID-19 for treatment purposes is already provided without member cost-share under federal provisions.
“COVID-19 has affected all of our lives in some manner at this point, and the sooner Wyoming residents can access a safe and effective vaccine, the sooner we can begin to recover,” BCBSWY president and CEO Diane Gore said.
