Former Grand Teton Park superintendent dies from COVID
JACKSON (WNE) — A onetime Grand Teton National Park superintendent who rose to the top of the National Park Service has died after contracting COVID-19.
Gary Everhardt, 86, led Teton Park from 1972 to 1975, departing to become the ninth director of the National Park Service under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. Both Gary and his wife, Nancy, succumbed to complications from the novel coronavirus during the past week in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area, according to longtime friend and fellow Park Service retiree Phil Francis.
“They both had COVID, and it was contracted through an assisted care facility,” Francis told the Jackson Hole Daily on Monday. “She died Wednesday night, and Gary died last night.”
Francis and Everhardt both had stints presiding over the Park Service’s Blue Ridge Parkway, the last stop for each before retirement. They came to be close and were exercise buddies.
“Gary was a good friend,” Francis said. “And he was a good friend of the Blue Ridge Parkway and great friend and lover of the National Park Service.”
Everhardt’s time atop the Park Service was probably most marked by his role leading the agency through the United States’ bicentennial celebration.
“He wasn’t director for a long time,” Francis said, “but I think that was his great contribution.”
When Everhardt was tapped to lead the federal agency, he was 40 years old and had just spent a decent chunk of his career in Northwest Wyoming. Prior to the Teton Park superintendency, he spent two years as the assistant superintendent at Yellowstone.
Gillette airport traffic lowest in 20 years
GILLETTE (WNE) — Traffic at the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport is on pace to finish 2020 with the lowest mark in at least two decades.
For the last two and a half months, traffic had picked up, and the airport was the busiest it has been since the start of the pandemic.
In November, 2,567 people came through the airport, and in October, there were 2,828 total passengers. These are the two highest monthly totals since March.
Throughout 2020, 26,602 people have used the airport, a 50% decrease from 2019, which was at 53,357 through the first 11 months of the year.
The airport is on track to finish at about 29,000 passengers for the year, which would be the lowest yearly total in at least 20 years, said airport director Jay Lundell.
Holiday travel wasn’t quite as busy as he thought it would be in November, when flights were 49% full. So far in December, the flights have been 57% full on average.
Lundell said it’s “very discouraging” to have a 50% drop, especially when “we were having such a good year in 2019.” But he’s cautiously optimistic about 2021.
For the first three months of 2021, the airport will go down to just one flight per day. Those months are historically slower than the rest of the year. A second daily flight could return in April, Lundell said.
Sinclair donates $25K to health care foundation
RAWLINS (WNE) — The Sinclair Wyoming Refining Company gave a grant of $25,000 to the Corbett Medical Foundation to support the Platte Valley Healthcare Project’s “Help Us Build a Strong Foundation” fundraising campaign.
The grant, given Dec. 16, came in response to a grant application filed by PVHP the day before deadline, according to Irene Archibald, treasurer for the PVHP.
“We got a tip about the grant from Jim Larscheid, a hospital supporter and a member of the refineries grant committee,” Archibald stated in a news release. “PVHP members were able to respond quickly to the opportunity since they are in the middle of their Strong Foundation campaign. Since it easily met SWRC guidelines, it was quickly approved.”
The Help Us Build a Strong Foundation is a $1 million dollar “stretch” fundraising campaign that is working to provide extra resources to upgrade the equipment and facilities for the new North Platte Valley Medical Center, to enable it to provide a higher level of care.
The grant will be used to help fund the purchase of a mobile X-ray machine. This device will initially be placed at the Platte Valley Clinic and will be moved to the new Medical Center when it is completed next year, according to Archibald.
Shoshoni school recognized for student achievement
RIVERTON (WNE) — Shoshoni Elementary School has been recognized for exceptional student achievement in 2020.
The school has been named as one of up to 100 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished Schools across the country, according to a press release from the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators.
The distinguished schools program publicly recognizes qualifying federally funded schools for outstanding student achievements and highlights the efforts of schools across the country making significant improvements for their students.
The program has been in place since 1996, showcasing the success of hundreds of schools in one of three categories:
Exceptional student performance and academic growth for two consecutive years
Closing the achievement gap between student groups for two or more consecutive years
Excellence in serving special populations of students (homeless, migrant, English learners, etc.)
The ESEA provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education.
The association is a membership organization made up of state ESEA program administrators and their staff, who are charged with managing their state federal education program, ensuring compliance with federal regulations and working to see that all children -- especially those living in economically disadvantaged conditions -- have the opportunity to receive a high-quality education.
NAESPA implements the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program to highlight selected schools that have successfully used their ESEA federal funds to improve the education for all students, including economically disadvantaged students.
