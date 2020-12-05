From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Students ask to fill in as substitute teachers
LARAMIE (WNE) — To address the shortage of substitute teachers in Wyoming’s K-12 schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Wyoming is encouraging its students to fill that role during the break between UW’s fall and spring semesters.
Students in UW’s College of Education this week received a letter from Gov. Mark Gordon and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow asking the students who are certified as substitute teachers — several hundred upperclassmen are in that category — to consider serving their local K-12 school districts in this capacity. Additionally, UW encourages all of its students who have at least 60 hours of college credit — the minimum required to be a substitute teacher — to pursue certification from Wyoming’s Professional Teaching Standards Board.
UW students who serve as substitute teachers are eligible for a service credit from the university, in addition to the wages paid by local school districts.
“We have, in Wyoming, determined that providing the opportunity for our K-12 schools to educate both in person and virtually is a priority. (But) our school districts are struggling to staff their schools due to teacher/staff shortages caused by illness and exposure,” Governor Gordon and Superintendent Balow wrote in their letter to UW students. “Teachers, paraprofessionals and school administrators are all pitching in to cover classes, but the current situation is not sustainable... If you are able to serve our communities and our students by substitute teaching, please consider doing so.”
Man sentenced to prison in wife’s stabbing
GILLETTE (WNE) — A man who pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter after stabbing his estranged wife in the neck has been sentenced to prison.
On Oct. 3, 2019, Joseph Cruzen stabbed Danielle Cruzen in the neck with a pocketknife. In September, he pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter, which had been reduced from attempted second-degree murder.
Wednesday morning, District Judge John R. Perry sentenced Cruzen to eight to 13 years in prison for attempted manslaughter and four to five years for felonious restraint, to be served concurrently. Once he is released from prison, he will serve five years of probation for strangulation.
Cruzen must pay $15,000 to the Division of Victim Services and $2,521.38 to Danielle Cruzen. He also must pay $1,750 in public defender fees. He was not assessed any fines, which Perry pointed out was unusual.
Public Defender Greg Steward said the plea agreement gives Cruzen the opportunity to show that he “can be a peaceful, law-abiding citizen on probation” once he’s released from prison.
While on probation, Cruzen may not have dangerous weapons, drink alcohol or controlled substances, and he is not allowed to be anywhere alcohol is available.
Danielle Cruzen recounted the events of Oct. 3, 2019, in a victim impact statement. She said she is “emotionally and physically scarred for the rest of my life.”
Doctors who treated Danielle Cruzen said she was lucky to be alive because of the critical organs that the knife narrowly missed, like the jugular vein and carotid artery, according to earlier court testimony.
COVID forces Riverton hospital to move services to Lander
RIVERTON (WNE) — In-patient hospital services by SageWest Health Care in Riverton have been moved to the Lander hospital due to high COVID-19 infection rates among staff.
“As you may have heard,” wrote SageWest spokeswoman Lindsey Anderson in a Tuesday statement, “members of our team have tested positive for COVID-19. To that end, we made the decision to temporarily transition all inpatient care to our Lander campus.”
Imaging, emergency care, outpatient services, lab, surgical and infusion services still are available in Riverton.
“We are anticipating supplemental staffing resources provided by the Wyoming Governor’s initiative,” Anderson noted, adding that staff health would be re-evaluated and in-patient services resumed when possible. “Rest assured that this is a temporary solution to meet the evolving health care needs of our patients during these unprecedented times,” she wrote. Anderson concluded by promoting personal hygiene, gathering limits, and keep distance.
UP Energy lays off Pinedale employees
PINEDALE (WNE) – Once a thriving oil and natural gas company listed on the stock exchange – Ultra Petroleum, the major player in the Pinedale Anticline – is now private and pared its local staff with layoffs Wednesday.
Ultra Petroleum emerged from its second bankruptcy in October as a private company, UP Energy LLC. It isn’t known at this time how many or which type of employees have been laid off.
Ultra’s Kelly Bott provided the Pinedale Roundup with the Dec. 3 statement about layoffs from UP Energy’s new management team, Christopher Valdez and Ty Harrison.
“Our industry has been acutely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitics,” Valdez wrote in his statement to the Pinedale Roundup. “Upon emergence from bankruptcy, UP Energy was sized like a pre-pandemic, public company with a substantial drilling and completion program.
“Unfortunately, staff reductions must be part of the turnaround process to ensure the future success of the organization, but we have been transparent with UP employees about the difficult decisions regarding reductions in force,” he wrote. “To be a leading organization in the energy industry going forward, UP must have a renewed focus on operational efficiency and continue our emphasis on safety and ESG. UP’s organizational structure will be aligned with these focus areas.”
Prison inmate commits suicide
TORRINGTON (WNE) – An inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) in Torrington has died after committing suicide on Thanksgiving, according to Goshen County Coroner Darin Yates.
The inmate, 21-year-old Scottsbluff, Nebraska, native John Christian Tygart, was incarcerated at WMCI after a conviction of felony child abuse in Laramie County on Sept. 24. Tygart was sentenced to serve two to four years in the facility.
The Torrington Police Department dispatch center received a call from a WMCI staff member on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 3:03 p.m. The staff member told the dispatcher an inmate had harmed themselves and persons present had started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The caller also indicated an automated external defibrillator (AED) was onsite.
The Torrington Police Department and Goshen County Coroner responded to the prison and are cooperatively investigating the death.
Transparency Division Deputy Administrator Paul Martin of the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) told the Telegram an autopsy had been ordered in this matter as an autopsy is required for all in-custody deaths, per WDOC policy.
Yates told the Telegram in an email the autopsy had been completed on Nov. 30 at the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.
“I have officially certified his death as a suicide,” Yates said in the email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.