From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Teton Co. adds "critical" to COVID risk measure
JACKSON (WNE) — Teton County’s risk level from the coronavirus pandemic has reached “critical.”
The Teton County Health Department added a new risk level and color Thursday to its COVID-19 risk dial. Purple now denotes critical risk, which is where the Health Department rates the community right now.
The county has spent the past few months at the red, high-risk level, but the number of cases here has continued to grow over the past couple of weeks.
At one point, a post-holiday surge pushed the active-case count to 300, and the active-case count Thursday afternoon sat at 295, according to Wyoming Department of Health data.
Between Jan. 5 and Jan. 18, more than 540 new cases were detected in Teton County, and according to a database The New York Times maintains, the seven-day average of new daily cases has increased 142% over the past two weeks, from 17 to 41.
Such high caseloads cause a domino effect in some of the metrics the local Health Department uses to determine risk level, including the number of new cases and contact tracing abilities. Once caseload rises above about 30 new cases a day, the Health Department struggles to even keep up with those who test positive, let alone do full contact tracing investigations.
“It is challenging to watch our disease metrics in Teton County moving in the wrong direction,” Director of Health Jodie Pond said in a press release.
Committee approves bill for air service districts
RIVERTON (WNE) — The Wyoming Senate Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee voted unanimously Thursday to advance a bill allowing the creation of special districts to fund local airports in the state.
The legislation would ease the funding pressure on local entities in Fremont County and elsewhere that currently “split limited resources” in order to pay for airport operations, according to Devon Brubaker, who spoke on behalf of the Wyoming Airports Coalition during Thursday’s committee meeting online.
“Wyoming airports need at least $55 million per year in funding above and beyond what exists today to be able to ensure a safe and secure air transportation system,” Brubaker told the committee. “These funding needs cannot be covered by the state, or our local government entities.”
Wyoming County Commissioners Association executive director Jerimiah Rieman pointed to the “continuing pressure” on local budgets when he noted that his organization supports the airport districting bill.
The bill states that county commissioners would decide whether to create an airport district within their jurisdiction – but those districts would not be able to levy mills without the approval of the majority of voters living within the designated district boundaries.
“This legislation does not create special districts (or) a new tax,” Brubaker said. “(It) provides local control to county commissions.”
Man faces federal charges in meth possession case
GILLETTE (WNE) — Local charges have been dismissed against a 34-year-old Gillette man accused of having 8 ounces of meth in his hotel room because he has been charged federally.
Allen D. Jenerou was one of three people arrested in August in connection with the crystal meth, which police called a “substantial” amount. He had been charged with possessing meth, possession with intent to deliver meth and conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver meth. Those charges were dismissed because he has been charged federally for criminal offenses based on the same event and circumstances and the County Attorney’s Office believed the prosecution was more appropriately handed under federal jurisdiction, according to court documents.
He was sought in August for an unrelated aggravated assault and battery, and police learned that he was staying at a local hotel and that two women were staying with him.
After a drug dog indicated drugs were in the room registered to Jenerou, police got a search warrant and found 8 ounces of crystal meth in a black cardboard box hidden underneath the bed frame of one of the beds in the room. About 4.5 grams of marijuana was found both inside the toilet and underneath a bed mattress along with $114 in cash and paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.