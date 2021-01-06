From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Twins die of COVID at Cody home
POWELL (WNE) — Twin brothers who were found deceased at their Cody home late last month died from complications due to COVID-19, said Park County Coroner Tim Power.
Kurt and Michael Knight, who were 61 years old, died on Christmas Day, according to an obituary composed by their family.
“Kurt and Michael were very closely bonded, as only twins can be, their entire life,” their obituary says.
The Louisiana natives had lived together for years, and Kurt was an employee at Cody Regional Health.
Cody police responded to the Knights’ Sheridan Avenue home on the evening of Dec. 26, after a coworker reported one of the men had failed to show up for work and wasn’t answering phone calls.
Responding officers found the men had died in separate bedrooms, with no indications of anything suspicious, said Power, the coroner.
No one will ever know exactly what happened, Power said, but it appeared the Knights had become seriously ill from COVID-19 and “they just couldn’t do anything to help themselves, let alone each other, probably.”
Both brothers tested positive for COVID-19: one on Dec. 17 and the other following his death, Power said. Authorities found no indication the men sought emergency medical attention for the disease, he said.
Man accused of assaulting officer sentenced to probation
CODY (WNE) — A former Cody man accused of committing felony assault of an officer and committing a nearly day-long string of crimes will only face a $1,270 fine and six months unsupervised probation after being sentenced on Dec. 21.
Frank Denbow, 35, pleaded no contest to interference with a peace officer, reckless endangering, careless driving and criminal entry, all misdemeanors. A felony charge for causing bodily injury to a peace officer and misdemeanors for unlawful contact and property damage under $1,000 were dismissed per his plea deal. Interference with a peace officer to cause bodily injury carries up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines alone.
Denbow was accused of spraying a Cody Police officer with a carbonated energy drink and kicking him in the chest in October. The action didn’t stop when he had his first hearing in Park County Circuit Court, as he was tackled by sheriff’s deputies as the hearing ended.
Denbow insulted and interrupted both Judge Bruce Waters and State Prosecuting Attorney Larry Eichele multiple times during the entire court hearing.
After spending nine days in custody, Denbow’s family posted a $10,000 cash-only bond.
Although he was a Cody resident at the time of the incidents, he now lives in New Jersey.
Waters ordered Denbow “continue to follow all treatment recommendations made by treatment provider in New Jersey,” in his sentencing document.
Woman dies in accident north of Jackson
JACKSON (WNE) — A woman died Friday night after crashing into the Gros Ventre Junction roundabout just north of Jackson.
Speeding, alcohol and drugs are being investigated as factors in the roundabout wreck, Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Matt Brackin said.
The driver, Khlood Khalil Salah, was driving her rental car north just after 10 p.m. New Year’s Day when she was seen passing another car going 75 or 80 miles per hour, police said.
Salah’s GMC crossed the center lane and hit a barrier before launching into the roundabout.
“The car gets redirected and she gets ejected,” Brackin said.
Salah, of California, was pronounced dead on scene. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said her accidental death was due to head trauma.
Investigators are awaiting toxicology results to determine if alcohol or drugs were involved, Brackin said.
Brackin said Salah’s car was the subject of a 911 call two hours prior to the crash, where the caller suspected she was driving drunk in the town of Jackson. Officers were dispatched but couldn’t locate the car.
Brackin said they were still trying to piece together what Salah was doing in the hours leading up to the crash. Since the officers were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m., it would be unusual for her to be driving to the Jackson Hole Airport, where the last flight out was at 9 p.m., Brackin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.