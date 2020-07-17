From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Green River joins in sewage testing effort
GREEN RIVER (WNE) — Green River is joining a group of cities in monitoring sewage for presence of the novel coronavirus.
Last week, the city council voted to approve a contract with the Wyoming Department of Health to monitor sewage for the virus. The health department is providing up to $28,000 in funding from the federal CARES Act for sampling and testing.
Testing sewage for evidence of the coronavirus isn’t new to Wyoming. In April, Teton County started sending samples to MIT for testing as it allows scientists and health officers the ability to track the disease.
The concentration of coronavirus found in human waste gives health officials an understanding of how prevalent COVID-19 is within a city, as well as a loose idea of the number of people infected.
“This is something a lot of states are doing,” Public Works Director Mark Westenskow said. “It’s actually becoming quite common.
While the city can easily treat wastewater for coronavirus, Westenskow said sewage sampling and testing is becoming an economic means of monitoring communities for coronavirus infections.
He said health officers can look at the data from sewage samples to determine areas with rapidly raising infection rates.
Not guilty plea entered in swaddling death
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A day care worker accused in the swaddling death of an infant under her care pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Kristina Croy, 37, was charged with a single count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 8-month-old M.G. Her trial is scheduled for Nov. 23.
On Sept. 25, 2019, Cheyenne Police were dispatched to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on a call for a dead infant, according to court documents. The 8-month-old, M.G., arrived at the hospital via ambulance, not breathing and without a pulse. M.G. was under Croy’s care at the day care “It’s a Child’s World They Matter.”
After an autopsy, it was discovered M.G. died due to positional asphyxia, meaning she died because she couldn’t breathe in the position she was placed in. It was discovered that this was due to the swaddling device Croy placed M.G. in, despite repeated instructions not to by M.G.’s mother, according to court documents.
Wyoming child care licensing rules also prohibit swaddling toddlers without a directive from a physician, according to court documents.
Croy also contradicted herself to law enforcement, Wyoming Department of Family Services workers and witness statements, according to court documents.
Woman killed in accident near Fort Laramie
TORRINGTON (WNE) – A Fort Laramie woman is dead following an early-morning accident near Fort Laramie.
Amanda Wilhelm, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident about 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 14.
According to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched to the scene about 6:49 a.m. around milepost 27 on U.S. Highway 26 west of Fort Laramie.
According to the report, Wilhelm had stopped her 1998 Ford Taurus on the side of the highway. A 2008 Toyota Rav 4 was westbound on Highway 26 when the driver, identified as Evan Brooks, 48, of Torrington, moved partially into the eastbound lane to drive around the stopped Ford.
The report went on to say that, for reasons unknown, Wilhelm attempted a u-turn. She reportedly turned into the travelled portion of the highway into the path of Brooks’ vehicle, and the two vehicles collided.
Both drivers were reportedly wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.
Driver inattention and cell phone use on Wilhelm’s part are being investigated as contributing factors in the accident, according to the release.
Brooks was taken to Community Hospital in Torrington for treatment of his injuries. This marks the 49th fatality on Wyoming roads to date in 2020, compared to 87 in 2019 and 54 in 2018.
Colorado man killed in wreck near Pinedale
PINEDALE (WNE) — A fatal head-on collision occurred Tuesday, July 14, on Highway 191 between Hoback Rim Station and Bondurant at milepost 133.5 on Highway 191. Both drivers were from out of state, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Klief Guenther.
Around 5:10 p.m., Alex Smith, 29, of Hartford, Conn., was driving north in a white 2007 Ford F150 with his dog. He failed to negotiate an accident-prone curve known as “Potato Corner” and collided almost directly head-on with another car in the southbound lane.
Gerald I. Fagerhaug, 62, of Castle Rock, Colo., was driving the southbound blue 2006 Ford Mustang and died on impact, according to Guenther. Both vehicles were probably traveling at or near the 70-mph speed limit with very little signs of braking, he said.
Smith, whose dog was killed in the wreck, was extricated by Sublette County deputies and life-flighted to EIRMC “in very bad shape with massive internal injuries,” he said.
The cause is under investigation with driver inattention as a possible factor. Smith was possibly not wearing a seatbelt; Fagerhaug was wearing his seatbelt, Guenther said.
This was Wyoming’s 51st road fatality of 2020 – to date – compared to 89 in 2019, 54 in 2018 and 76 in 2017, according to WHP Sgt. Jeremy Beck.
Fort Bridger Rendezvous canceled
LYMAN (WNE) — The 2020 Fort Bridger Rendezvous was canceled by the Rendezvous Board July 11 in a joint meeting held with state site officials.
Fort Bridger Historical Site Director Linley Mayer was out and about in Fort Bridger Saturday informing the businesses and had plans to do the same in Lyman and Mountain View.
This is the first time in the 48-year history of the Rendezvous that this action was necessary. It follows on the footsteps of numerous event cancelations throughout Wyoming and elsewhere. The Fort Bridger Rendezvous and black powder shoot brings to life the mountain man era when hardy men went West to trap beaver, the preferred material for hats for city gents in the east in the early 1800s. The era was short-lived as silk top hats became the norm.
According to the post Saturday by the Rendezvous board, they stated, “It is with great sadness and a heavy hearts that we must announce the cancellation of the 2020 Fort Bridger Rendezvous.
This was a very hard decision and was based on two main factors: The sheer amount of extra work and expense that would be needed to comply with all current health regulations; Along with that, the board has spent the last 48 years making sure that the rendezvous keeps up to, and is held to the highest historical standards. It is a simple fact, if the Rendezvous was to be held this year, we could not maintain those standards with the restrictions and requirements placed upon us. Believe me, that we are just as disappointed to write this as you are to read it.”
