From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Six laid off at CWC, others to be furloughed
RIVERTON (WNE) — Six people are losing their jobs at Central Wyoming College, and the remaining staff will take tiered furloughs as a result of a 10% statewide budget cut, college officials said Wednesday.
The 10% cut amounts to a $1.1 million annual loss for CWC, vice president of administrative services Willie Noseep said.
The CWC Board of Trustees already approved $10 per credit fee increase for students, plus new fees for transcripts and credit card payments, all of which should bring in up to $290,000 in additional revenue on an annual basis, according to previous reports.
Noseep said employee furloughs will save about $300,000 in the budget.
The tiered furlough system protects anyone who makes less than $40,000 per year, Noseep noted, but employees who make up to $60,000 will have to take six unpaid days off, those who make up to $80,000 will take seven furlough days, and those who make up to $100,000 will take eight. Anyone with an annual salary over $100,000 will be required to take 10 unpaid days off.
College president Brad Tyndall is included in the furlough plan, as are other top administrators.
Noseep said the furloughs will amount to about a 2.5% reduction in pay, but they "will prevent the reduction of more jobs."
Three of the employees slated for layoffs work at CWC, Noseep said, while 2.5 are part of the Wyoming Public Broadcasting Service headquartered on the Riverton campus.
Man charged in sword attack
LARAMIE (WNE) — Paul Harper, former owner of Paul Paul's House of Food in downtown Laramie, was charged with second-degree attempted murder for attacking his friend with a sword.
If Harper were convicted of that crime, he would face a minimum prison sentence of 20 years.
The attack came during the early hours of July 13 when the victim — who told police he and Harper had been friends for four years — had been drinking at Harper's house.
After Harper cut his friend several times on his left hand and wrist, the victim was life-flighted to UC Health Medical Center of the Rockies in Colorado, where a doctor said that the victim will "likely only be able to use his thumb and index finger in the future and would not be able to use the remaining digits," according to a police affidavit of probable cause.
Harper and the victim, identified as E.B. in court documents, each gave conflicting accounts of what led to the attack.
After the sword attack ended Monday, E.B. fled the house and tried calling police. Unable to use his left hand, he later said he "had to manipulate the phone while it was tucked between his chest and his functioning right hand and it took a long time to call for help."
Harper was the first to call police and gave conflicting accounts. He initially said he hit E.B. with the sword after the man had broken into the house.
Frontier Days ticket holders face broker troubles
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The struggle between event venues and online ticket resellers has been going on for more than two decades, but this year, the cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days has caused a uniquely problematic situation for the CFD Ticket Office.
A recent release from the office said secondary ticketing markets have significantly impacted availability for customers seeking refunds. Only the primary ticket buyer is eligible for a refund for tickets purchased through the CFD Ticket Office or CFD website, so anyone who purchased through a secondary website is not eligible for a refund, rollover, exchange or credit through Cheyenne Frontier Days. Anyone in this situation must contact the ticket broker directly.
Each year, the release went on to state, several people believe they have purchased tickets from the CFD Ticket Office, only to discover they have instead purchased from a ticket broker or "scalper" in the secondary market. Although consumers, performers and venues have requested reform and change in the ticket reselling industry, without ticket purchasing legislation, primary ticket sellers like CFD must take on the responsibility to educate buyers.
Barbara Robertson, CFD box office manager, added that COVID-19 has caused a liquidity crisis for resale sites, so they enact what they call a credit policy. They don't have the funds to refund their customers because they've either used the money on employees or overhead, so they've enacted a policy that says rather than getting your money back, you get a credit for 125% of their ticket price to be used on a future event.
Ducks Unlimited theft case sent to district court
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette woman accused of stealing nearly $240,000 over a four-year period from the local chapter of Ducks Unlimited has been bound over to District Court on charges of felony theft.
Jimi Dawn Crinshaw Clark, 46, the organization's former chairwoman, could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.
Clark's husband, Mike, also has been implicated in the theft. He was a board member while she was chairwoman and when they married. They made financial decisions for the chapter after they were married, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
Mike Clark also faces a felony theft charge and made his initial appearance in Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 3.
Both received $5,000 personal surety bonds.
As a condition of his bond, Mike Clark is not to discuss the case with his wife, Judge Wendy M. Bartlett said Thursday. He was not given travel restrictions.
Ducks Unlimited is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of wetlands.
Jimi Clark had been chair of the Gillette chapter for about five years when a new chairman took over in February 2018 and requested an audit of the group's bank account.
An internal audit was conducted, and then the national Ducks Unlimited group reported the alleged theft to the Gillette Police Department in May 2019.
Wind River Casino to reopen Wednesday
CASPER (WNE) — The Wind River Hotel & Casino will reopen next week after closing in March to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The "grand reopening" will take place at noon Wednesday, the casino announced in a Facebook post Thursday. Face masks will be mandatory for all employees and patrons.
The casino's return comes with a number of additional safety measures. Everyone entering the building will first have their temperatures checked. Six feet of distance between people is required, according to a Friday Facebook post, and touching — including handshakes — is to be avoided.
The casino asks for people to wash their hands frequently, use hand sanitizer stations, avoid touching their faces, properly cover coughs and avoid frequent cellphone use if they are not regularly disinfecting them.
Wind River also urges those feeling sick to stay home.
The casino is a major economic driver for its owner, the Northern Arapaho Tribe.
The casino is considered Fremont County's largest employer.
The Wind River Hotel & Casino, Little Wind Casino, and 789 Casino and Smokeshop initially closed March 16, less than a week after the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Wyoming. Fremont County has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Wyoming county. As of Friday, it accounts for nearly 22% of the state's confirmed cases, more than 20% of its total cases and 41.7% of its COVID-19 deaths. Fremont County makes up roughly 7% of Wyoming's population.
State Pen contract worker tests positive for COVID
RAWLINS (WNE) — A contract healthcare worker from the Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) in Rawlins has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is currently self-quarantined, according to a Friday press release.
This individual did not have any exposure to WSP inmates. An additional five WSP staff members who had extended direct contact with the confirmed person are currently self-quarantining, but have not been symptomatic.
There are no positive cases within the inmate population at WSP or any other Wyoming prison at this time.
It was recently reported that the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) was preparing to test their entire inmate and staff population over the course of several weeks. The testing that was scheduled for WSP inmates and staff in August has been moved up to next week due to these developments, under the advice of the Wyoming Department of Health.
In June, 87 inmates were returned to Wyoming from a private prison in Mississippi. Upon arrival, those inmates were tested as a precaution and no positive cases were reported.
The WDOC continues to quarantine and test all newly committed inmates.
This is the second case of COVID-19 (suspected or confirmed) within the Department's employees and contract staff since the pandemic began. A staff member at the Wyoming Women's Center tested positive back in April but has since made a full recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.