Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.