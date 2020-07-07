Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 89F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 52F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.