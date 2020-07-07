From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Sheridan County's Miller wins GOP Senate straw poll
GILLETTE (WNE) — Bryan Miller was selected as the Wyoming Republican Party's preferred U.S. Senate candidate through a straw poll at the party's convention June 25-27 in Gillette.
Miller beat former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis, who came in second, and Robert Short, who came in third.
Before the poll, each candidate spoke in front of the convention to say why they should be elected to the seat. Most candidates spoke in person, but Lummis spoke through a pre-recorded video.
The poll was then conducted at each county's tables, said Holly Jennings, Sheridan County acting chair. Each delegate at the tables was asked their preference and each county's tally was combined to get the final results.
The open senate seat is uncontested by an incumbent for the first time in more than a decade, with current Sen. Mike Enzi retiring after serving since 1996.
Miller challenged Enzi in 2014, marking his first high profile political race. That year he earned only 9% of the vote.
Miller said he believes the results of the straw poll shows Wyoming citizens are tired of being represented by politicians who aren't accessible and don't make an effort to hear their needs.
"If you want to know why the numbers are the way they are, it's because people around the state actually do know me," he said. "Not the masses, but the people around the state who are both active in the party and people in the state who come to party events. I may not be known by 80% of the state, but I'm certainly known by 50% of the state."
Riverton clinic conducts nearly 10,000 coronavirus tests
RIVERTON (WNE) — Wind River Family and Community Health Care in Riverton has given nearly 10,000 COVID-19 tests and now averages more than 200 tests a day.
As of June 30, Northern Arapaho Tribal health officer Dr. Paul Ebbert said his clinic, known commonly as Wind River Cares had performed 9,742 tests since March, when the virus was first detected locally.
That's roughly a 2,742 increase in tests performed in two weeks' time.
On June 12, Ebbert told The Ranger the clinic had conducted "well over 7,000 tests," and was averaging about 100 tests a day, with one-day records of up to 500 tests.
The late-June average rose to 228.5 tests per business day.
Fremont County has the largest number of confirmed infections in Wyoming and also has done the most testing.
As of June 25, Fremont County health officer Dr. Brian Gee, whose term has since expired, wrote that his office was monitoring three out of 68 active coronavirus cases in the county. The other 65 are being monitored by "other providers."
Gee's jurisdiction for public health tracking encompassed all of Fremont County except for the Wind River Indian Reservation. The county is now under the public-health oversight of Wyoming health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist until the Fremont County Commission finds a replacement for Gee.
Miller moth numbers on the rise
JACKSON (WNE) — 2020 is a year for rolling with the punches – in this case, miller moths in Wyoming.
Miller moths are a common name for the adult stage of an army cutworm, Euxoa auxiliaris. A recent press release by the University of Wyoming states that the moths are following flowering plants as they begin blooming across Colorado and surrounding states.
University of Wyoming Extension entomologist Scott Schell said that environmental conditions have been working in the moths' favor. They've been moving into urban areas partially due to dry conditions outside of town, with fewer flowers to feed on. Towns offer lush greenscapes as people water their lawns, and a higher flower population to sustain them.
"The eastern plains had more reports of crop damage to alfalfa and winter wheat caused by the miller moth larvae, called cutworms, than usual," Schell said in the release. "That was followed up by dry conditions on the sagebrush steppe and prairie producing few wildflowers for the moths to gather nectar at."
The moths are luckily not a long-term issue: They're on their way to higher country on their annual summer migration. Schell said they likely hang around until a warm southern front comes through.
UW adds geospatial programs
LARAMIE (WNE) — The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a plan for the university to offer new degree and certificate programs in geospatial information science and technology. These new programs are managed by the Wyoming Geographic Information Science Center.
"Geospatial science is a way to ask questions and answer questions that have to do with where things are and how things relate to each other spatially," said program coordinator Ken Driese.
The decision came on June 10 with the goal of meeting changing student demands and workforce needs in the state and region.
"The provost and director of the GIS center on campus had recognized the need for a deeper and more coordinated program in geospatial science than what has existed there historically and currently," Driese said. "Especially with the dissolution of the geography department, there's sort of a niche to fill in terms of geospatial education."
There has also been an increased demand for geospatial professionals throughout the Wyoming workforce.
"We see it as a way to provide trained professionals to employers in the region," Driese said. "Geospatial (science) represents one way to help diversify Wyoming's economy."
The program offers degrees and certificates for undergraduate and graduate students alike. The Board of Trustees approved a bachelor's degree in geospatial information science and technology that is planning to pilot during the Fall 2022 semester, contingent on student demand in other related programs.
Rare toad spotted near South Pass
RIVERTON (WNE) — A rare sighting of three western toads near South Pass on June 25 has biologists and game wardens encouraged by the persistence of the species.
Classified officially as a "Species of Greatest Conservation Need," the western toad is extremely rare in Wyoming. The recent sighting was the first since 2007 and only the second since 1978.
The rare amphibians were observed in the upper Sweetwater River drainage.
After an incidental observation by Wyoming Game and Fish personnel in 2019, surveys were planned and implemented to investigate distribution.
Not surprisingly, results from the 2019 and 2020 surveys indicated western toad numbers are low, but one of the three toads captured and released June 25 was 1-year-old juvenile, indicating that breeding is occurring within the drainage.
