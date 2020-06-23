From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
CWC layoffs inevitable, president says
RIVERTON (WNE) — Central Wyoming College president Brad Tyndall received the authority Wednesday to initiate staff layoffs if “significant” funding cuts are implemented this year at the state level.
Tyndall said he believed the staff “reduction in force” will be inevitable.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has asked government agencies throughout the state to prepare budget proposals showing 10% to 20% reductions in state funding.
“He has not pulled the trigger, but he said, ‘I want to see what your 10% and 20% cut is,’” Tyndall told the CWC Board of Trustees during their regular meeting Wednesday.
Given that the bulk of CWC’s expenses — 78% — is allocated to personnel, Tyndall continued, there is “no way” such cuts could be made without layoffs.
The college employs about 250 people.
And, he added, the governor could ask state agencies to implement the funding reductions at any point.
“It could be next week,” Tyndall said.
He referred to college policy documents that state he must receive board approval before initiating reductions in force — an action that may be necessary in order to comply with another policy that states he must present the board with a fiscal year budget that does not allow expenses to exceed available resources.
Under board policy, the specific personnel reductions would be determined by Tyndall himself, not the trustees.
Woman who stole tax money will pay restitution
GILLETTE (WNE) — The woman who admitted stealing $39,585 in tax money while working at the Campbell County Treasurer’s Office will be asked to pay restitution of $2,500.
Marcella R. Hall, 34, has pleaded guilty to felony theft. The $2,500 figure was arrived at because the county’s insurance company paid all costs of the thefts, minus the $2,500 deductible, according to County Attorney Ronald Wirthwein.
Under a plea agreement, Hall would serve no prison time with the recommendation that a three- to five-year sentence be suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation.
Wirthwein noted that her level of cooperation in the investigation was “extremely high” and the felony conviction is enough of a punishment. Wirthwein said she didn’t need jail time “and certainly not prison time.”
Investigators told him that “it was their perception that she was actually relieved that is was sort of over,” Wirthwein said.
Hall said she was going through a really hard time both personally and financially when she stole money the first time. She paid that money back.
But she stole money again, “and I just continued to do so,” she said.
