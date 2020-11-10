From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Outbreak at Shepherd of the Valley largest of its kind in Wyoming
CASPER (WNE) – Fourteen residents of Casper’s Shepherd of the Valley nursing home have died from COVID-19, the most deaths reported at any such facility in Wyoming since the pandemic emerged.
Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said the deaths at the facility began in early October.
An administrator for Shepherd of the Valley did not respond to a call Friday, nor did they respond to a call last week regarding the outbreak. It’s unclear how many active COVID-19 cases are present in the facility, but last week it had the second-largest outbreak in the state.
State health department spokesperson Kim Deti said via email she would not be able to provide updated numbers from the week.
“This is largely due to case volume and unavailability of some key staff,” Deti said.
Long-term care facilities are among the most dangerous places for a virus outbreak to occur, health officials have repeatedly said. Residents at such facilities are older and often have pre-existing conditions that put them at an increased risk of complications and death from infection.
The number of long-term care facilities with unresolved COVID-19 cases has more than doubled since the beginning of October, when seven such locations had ongoing virus situations and 12 facilities had reported any cases since March.
Last week, 16 facilities had unresolved outbreaks and a total of 20 had reported cases since March, according to state data.
Children deemed victims in Lander meth house
RIVERTON (WNE) — A Lander woman was charged with child endangering after drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered throughout the home where her four children live.
Some of the drug supplies, reportedly, were thrown during a dispute between other people in the home.
Tiffany Briann Truax, 32, could face five years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines for the felony charge.
She was charged Sept. 25. The case was transferred to Fremont County District Court for felony-level prosecution in October.
Lander Police Department officer Trevor Budd went to a home on Adams Street, in Lander, to help with a domestic violence investigation between Rachel Hillger and Barden Duck, on Sept. 23.
Budd spoke with Hillger, who said she’s been dating Duck for a few months. They were arguing that day about Duck’s drug involvement and his attempts to “peep” on another woman.
Hillger said Duck threw a bowl of cereal and an end table at her, and the table hit her right ankle. Budd noted where skin had been scraped away from Hillger’s right ankle. When Budd talked with Duck, the man said Hillger threw “a spoon with dope in it” at him. He then told the officer there was a “kit” containing methamphetamine, dirty needles and baggies, in a zippered case in the bathroom.
Duck consented to a search of the area. Before the search, Budd went outside to talk with Hillger again, and Tiffany Truax, who was also there.
“I observed her movements to be accelerated and jerky,” said Budd of Truax. “Her pupils were also substantially smaller than her (12-year-old) daughter’s, who was standing in the same lighting.”
Hillger and Truax both consented to a search of the home.
Spectrum donates $2,000, tablets to support agricultural education
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Some Wyoming classrooms will now have access to a total of 200 tablets to help further the instruction of agriculture in the age of COVID-19.
Spectrum, the internet and cable company, awarded Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom $2,000 and 20 tablets, which are valued at a total of $4,000.
Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that started in 1986.
Several years ago, the organization developed an agriculture-centered curriculum that can be infused into standard classes.
“We want to make sure our students not only understand agriculture, but also energy and minerals, and outdoor skills,” Jessie Dafoe, executive director of Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom, said before accepting the donations from Spectrum Friday afternoon at a socially distanced ceremony at Frontier Park.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools across the state last March, the nonprofit had to find new ways to reach teachers.
Dafoe’s team started putting together virtual lessons called “the family learning series” that could be done at home and applied to different age groups of students. They also developed virtual workshops for teachers over the summer.
As fall rolled around, Dafoe realized they wouldn’t be able to go into schools due to COVID-19 regulations, so they again had to pivot the delivery of their program.
“That’s where Spectrum came in,” Dafoe said. “They were so gracious to donate these tablets and some funding to encourage teachers to actually use this.”
One of the organization’s goals is to involve at least 120 classrooms in the program by the end of this school year. Longterm, it wants to involve 800 – or half of the state’s second through fifth grade classrooms – in the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.