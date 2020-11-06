From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Laramie County Community College recommends elimination of 383 positions
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Laramie County Community College will eliminate a total of 383 positions to address a looming budget crisis.
“For us to do a budget reduction of this magnitude — it is nearly impossible to do that without impacting people,” LCCC President Joe Schaffer told the college’s Board of Trustees at a virtual meeting Wednesday night.
Those recommended personnel-related cuts are part of the college’s attempt to cut its budget by $4.1 million for the upcoming fiscal year 2022 budget, which starts next July.
Schaffer originally planned to target around $3.5 million in cuts this year, but in a memo he wrote the board Tuesday, he said the college will need to make even deeper cuts.
“Unfortunately, over the past few months, we have developed a better understanding of our actual budget impacts, and $3.5 million simply will not cover our anticipated deficits in funding,” he said.
If and when the state’s economy recovers, Schaffer said he wants to make sure LCCC is ready to keep moving forward as a college, and not held back by financial burdens it can’t support.
“I want to discuss if these cuts are too deep for the moment,” said Trustee Wendy Soto, who noted that until the Wyoming Legislature finds new sources of revenue, things will remain uncertain. “We’re already in a position where we’re anticipating more cuts. Can we send Dr. Schaffer back to the drawing board and develop a plan that is less painful than this?”
Over the summer, Gov. Mark Gordon directed all state agencies to prepare to cut 10% of their budgets to address an estimated $1.5 billion shortfall to the state’s overall budget.
Albany County residents ordered to wear masks
LARAMIE (WNE) – Dr. Alexia Harrist, Wyoming State Public Health Officer, has issued a Public Health Order that requires people in Albany County, with some exceptions, to wear facial coverings in certain public settings. The order is in response to dramatically increasing infections of the COVID-19 virus in Albany County and throughout the state. The order is effective at 5 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 6.
The six-page order was issued at the request of the Albany County public health officer after consultation with Community Partners, including business professionals and public officials, and is modeled after orders already issued for Laramie County and Teton County.
The order requires masks when waiting in line to enter a business or inside a business.
The request is an effort to increase compliance in the community with CDC guidelines that include frequent hand washing, social distancing and encouraging people to remain isolated when they do not feel well.
Locally, the order is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the chances of overwhelming limited local health facilities and resources.
As of Nov. 4, there were 12,675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide and 1,517 cases in Albany County.
Facial coverings are widely believed to limit the spread of corona virus from infected individuals, and published research shows up to 85% effectiveness.
Albany County is a major transportation hub and home to the University of Wyoming. The county was labeled a “Red Zone County” in early October by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
The full order can be found at www.CityofLaramie.org/masks, and comprehensive information is available at CDC.gov.
Shooter thwarted at Crook County Courthouse
SUNDANCE (WNE) — A local man was arrested last week before he could carry out a plan to shoot an employee within the Crook County Courthouse.
Sheriff’s office deputies apprehended Crook County resident John Roscoe at his home, thanks to a warning call from a member of the public.
The call came in at around 3:40 p.m. on October 29 that Roscoe was “upset and had a gun,” according to incident reports from the sheriff’s office.
Before long, law enforcement had reason to believe Roscoe was targeting a specific person within the courthouse.
The incident report states that three deputies were dispatched to Roscoe’s property.
The caller was contacted again at 4:20 p.m. and reported that Roscoe had a pistol and said he was going to the courthouse.
One of the deputies made contact with two additional witnesses.
One witness stated that Roscoe had received a letter from the courthouse; the witness did not know exactly who it was from. However, upon reading the letter, Roscoe allegedly became angry and stated he was going to the courthouse to shoot someone.
According to the incident report, Roscoe then got in the van and left. Information from the witness also enabled the deputy to identify Roscoe’s intended victim.
With the help of the second witness, who spoke with Roscoe on the phone, deputies were able to ascertain that Roscoe had returned and was now located in his barn. He eventually agreed to surrender to the deputies.
Roscoe was taken into custody safely and has been charged with felony counts of making terrorist threats and intimidating law enforcement officers.
Green light shows support of veterans
GREYBULL (WNE) — Green Light a Vet is a campaign that was created to establish visible national support for veterans.
The Wal-Mart-backed Veterans Welcome Home Commitment started the campaign in 2013.
Since then, it has grown into a campaign to recognize all veterans on Veterans Day.
The campaign asks people to change one light outside their homes to a green light. While most people change a porch light, the campaign says it can be any light that is visible from the street.
Why green? Green is the color of hope, renewal and well being - all things that are important for return to civilian life.
"Green Light" is also a term used in the military to activate forward movement.
Originally people were encouraged to put in the green light on the days leading up to Nov. 11, but a growing number of people are leaving the green light in place year round.
The Green Light a Vet organization says that veterans and their families matter every day and showing them support could be a life-or-death matter. Twenty-two veterans a day commit suicide.
This fact led to the formation of another way to show support, called Buddy Check 22. This organization reminds people to check on a veteran on the 22nd of each month. Both organizations have a website and Facebook page to pass their message along.
Those putting up a green light are encouraged to take a picture and post it on the Green Light A Vet Facebook page or on any social media with #greenlightavet. Green light bulbs are available at hardware stores.
Weston County Republican party to host state meet
NEWCASTLE (WNE) — The Weston County Republican Party secured the honor of hosting the Wyoming Republican Party State Central Committee in November. The event will bring over 75 attendees from across the state’s 23 counties to Newcastle for two days as they have their quarterly meeting.
“This meeting is actually a big deal for Newcastle as no one can remember how long it has been since Newcastle has hosted a Wyoming Republican Party State Central meeting. The quarterly state central meetings are a gathering of the county chairs, the state committeemen and state committeewomen from all 23 counties in the state, along with all the Wyoming Republican Party leadership,” said Kari Drost, Weston County Republican Party chairman. “It is an honor for our county and town and an opportunity for Newcastle to showcase its amenities to over 75 attendees from throughout Wyoming.”
The event will feature a dinner fundraiser at the Newcastle Lodge and Convention Center on Friday, Nov. 13, beginning at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the Friday evening dinner will cost $50 per person, who will have the choice of either prime rib or chicken.
“This dinner is a great opportunity for Weston County community leaders and citizens to bring their thoughts and concerns to influential leaders, as well as to learn from these same leaders,” Drost said. “It is going to be a fabulous night of great food, camaraderie, learning and entertainment.”
The committee meeting will be held the following day at the same venue.
For more information or to get tickets for the event, call Drost at 307-312-0768 or email her at karidrost72@yahoo.com.
Johnson County reports 100% voter turnout
BUFFALO (WNE) — Johnson County experienced record voter turnout for the 2020 general election, with 4,952 ballots cast. This is a significant increase of 480 more ballots cast than the 2016 general election.
This new record unofficially hit 100% voter turnout, though Johnson County Clerk Vicki Edelman said that number may not be fully accurate, and won't be immediately known until results are canvassed.
In addition to the record turnout, more than one-quarter of Johnson County voters cast absentee ballots this year. In Tuesday's general election, voting via absentee ballot increased over the 2016 general election by more than 200 ballots.
This increase came in part because of uncertainty surrounding in-person voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a proactive effort from Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan inviting voters to vote by mail.
Johnson County Clerk Vicki Edelman said 1,354 absentee ballots were returned this year, representing roughly 27% of the county's registered voters. In 2016, 1,148 absentee ballots were cast.
Donald Trump received 78.98 % of the Johnson County vote, an increase of about 1 percentage point from 2016. Democratic support for Joseph Biden was 18.25%, an increase of roughly 5 points from 2016.
According to statistics from the Wyoming Secretary of State, there were 4,966 registered voters in Johnson County, with 4,196 Republicans, 386 Democrats and 384 registered with a third party or unaffiliated. That's an increase of 499 voters from the primary election in August.
