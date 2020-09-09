From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Cody schools report first coronavirus case
CODY (WNE) — On the fourth day of the school year, the Cody School District announced the first case of COVID-19 within its walls – a Heart Mountain Academy student.
In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the district credited Park County Public Health with notifying them of the case.
Officials also said Public Health determined that no one else would need to quarantine, and thanked the community for following its reopening plan.
Park County Public Health Officer Aaron Billin said he thought the case was identified Wednesday morning, but could not give any further information.
The district plan regarding COVID infections has been to work closely with Public Health and allow it to take the lead on contact tracing.
Superintendent Peg Monteith has said in the past that it would take more than a single infection to close down a school, and that they would follow directions from Billin and Public Health when it was time to make that type of decision.
Anyone infected in the district is not allowed to return to school until their fever is gone for at least 72 hours without the aid of over-the-counter medications.
Exam ordered in case of man accused of trying to run over deputy
GILLETTE (WNE) — A mental examination has been ordered for the man accused of deliberately trying to run into a sheriff’s deputy in April.
Nathan Schuerman, 41, of Moorcroft pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency to five felony and two misdemeanor charges against him. District Judge Michael N. “Nick” Deegan ordered an exam to see if he is competent to stand trial.
Schuerman had reportedly fled from Moorcroft police early April 17 after a family fight. They determined by pinging his phone that he was in Campbell County and asked for the Sheriff’s Office to arrest him because he was wanted for aggravated assault, violation of a protection order, domestic battery and interference.
Campbell County deputies found his 2009 Toyota Tacoma parked on Coal Train Road about 10 a.m., surrounded the home and called him to try to negotiate a surrender.
Deputies, who had laid spike strips nearby to prevent him from leaving the area, watched him drive away after negotiations failed, but the spikes strips didn’t disable the truck.
Deputy Eric Coxbill was farther down Coal Train Road and moved his vehicle off the road.
But when Schuerman was about 50 yards away and going about 50 mph, he veered off the road and into the grass, aiming directly at Coxbill.
Schuerman’s tires were unable to gain traction and went past Coxbill, who then pursued him onto Fairview Road, where he drove through two fences and a field on private property. He eventually rolled the Tacoma on a private oil field road, suffering significant injuries.
Budget cuts force halt on school auditorium funding
RIVERTON (WNE) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has postponed funding for a new auditorium at Riverton High School.
The news came in the form of a letter to the Wyoming Select Committee on School Facilities, indicating that Gordon was “exercising his right, statutorily, (to) adjust budget funds based on revenue issues, which we know we’re facing in the state,” Riverton school superintendent JoAnne AndreFlanagan said Friday.
Gordon was “very clear,” however, that the move was “a postponement – not a cancellation,” Andre-Flanagan said.
The school facilities committee also expressed support for the project during a meeting Wednesday, agreeing to create legislation to fund the construction in the future, she said.
“(We) looked at a bill to say it’s a postponement and we’ll maintain our priorities,” Wyoming Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, said.
Bebout, who sits on the school facilities committee, said he understands the changes Gordon has made to the state’s budget in light of the “huge deficit” created by the coronavirus pandemic and the depressed minerals industries in the state.
“It’s responsible,” Beobut said. “Things have really changed. This deficit is real. … We’ve got some serious issues out there.”
Until the state’s funding problems are resolved, Andre-Flanagan said, her team will do all it can to advance the project so it is ready for construction once the state funding is available.
