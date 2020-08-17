CASPER — Eighteen inmates and five staff at the Wyoming State Penitentiary have active cases of coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Corrections announced Friday. Along with those active cases, 11 inmates and 13 staff have recovered after contracting the virus, corrections department figures show.
That means to date, 47 staff and inmates at the penitentiary have tested positive for the virus.
As of last month, the facility had roughly 875 prisoners, staff members and contract workers.
Last month, after 10 people tested positive at the facility, the penitentiary was locked down in accordance with guidelines from the Wyoming Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The facility is now on a modified lockdown, meaning inmate movement is limited within the prison and prisoners are kept to small-sized groups for activities.
There are no active cases at other Wyoming corrections facilities, according to the department. Two inmates and three staff members at Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington had the virus, but have since recovered. So did one staffer at the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk.
Inmates who test positive are isolated from the rest of the population, said corrections department spokesman Mark Horan. If their symptoms can no longer be treated at the facility, they are transferred to a local hospital. The inmates who have recovered have been cleared by the Wyoming Department of Health to return to the general inmate population.
Earlier this summer, the department began mandatory testing at all of its facilities.
Two full rounds of testing have taken place at the state penitentiary. According to the department, by next week, all inmates and staff at the Wyoming Women’s Center will have been tested at least once.
Once that round of testing is finished, all corrections department prisons and facilities will have gone through at least one round of mandatory testing, the agency says. The department said it plans to continue testing individual inmates and staff as necessary and will conduct random tests as a precautionary measure. Horan said that testing would include 20 percent of staff and inmates.
