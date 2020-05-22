ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 shared details for the summer meals program.
The district will not have meals delivered on Monday, May 25, due to the Memorial Day holiday.
Beginning on Tuesday, May 26, meals will resume on schedule with two locations adjusted. Overland Elementary School’s site will be moved to Rock Springs Junior High School, and the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery site will relocate to Walnut Elementary School. All other sites and times remain the same.
“We have been given continued flexibility to help our students with meals over the weekends. These extra meals will be provided on Thursday to help with Thursday and Friday. Then on Friday, we will have extra meals to help with Saturday and Sunday. Although we won’t actually serve meals on Saturday and Sunday, we will have extra breakfast and lunch meals to help support our students over the weekend until meals resume the following Monday,” a press release stated.
Free meals through Nutrition Services are available for all students and any individual under the age of 19, enrolled student or not. All individuals under the age of 19 are eligible to eat for free. This opportunity also includes children that are not school age (such as 3-year-olds, toddlers, etc.).
Breakfast and lunch opportunities will be available at the same time, Monday through Friday from 9-10 a.m. at the following sites:
— Northpark Elementary School, 1 Northpark Drive
— Reliance Trailer Court (north side by playground), 50 Reliance Road
— Walnut Elementary School, 1115 Walnut St.
— Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish Center parking lot, 633 Bridger Ave.
— Imperial Apartments, Imperial Drive
— Kum & Go (right-hand side), Ninth Street
— Tegler & Associates (across from Grubb’s Drive-In), 1125 Pilot Butte Ave.
— Desert View Elementary School parking lot, 1900 Desert Blvd.
— Gateway Trailer Park (the dirt lot), 222 Gateway Blvd.
— Rock Springs High School (garage doors on James Drive), 1375 James Drive
— Rock Springs Junior High School (back of the school by the tennis courts and track), 3500 Foothill Blvd.
— Winterhawk and Raindance mailboxes
— Volcic Mobile Home Park (by the mailboxes), 166 Foothill Boulevard
— Purple Sage Mobile Home Park (by the mailboxes), 45 Purple Sage Road
— Superior, Berta and Main, Superior
— Point of Rocks (Conoco Station), Point of Rocks
— Farson-Eden School parking lot, Highway 28 Farson
— Desert School (Wamsutter) parking lot, 235 Bugas Wamsutter
Second chance breakfast and lunch opportunities will continue to be available from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday at the following sites:
— Rock Springs Junior High (back of the school by the tennis courts and track), 3500 Foothill Blvd.
Rock Springs High School (by the garage doors on James Drive), 1375 James Drive
Families will need to practice social distancing when buses arrive for deliveries. Children do not need to be present and breakfast and lunch meals can be picked up by parents/guardians.
