As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 38,163, an increase of 153 over Thursday's 38,010.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming on Saturday was 1,098, a decrease of 303 over Thursday's 1,401.
The highest number of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases was 27 in Sweetwater County; Uinta County had 18; Laramie and Park counties each reported 14 new cases; Sheridan County had 10; Campbell and Natrona counties each had nine; Albany, Converse, Fremont and Lincoln counties had eight; Teton County had seven; Sublette County had three; Big Horn, Carbon and Johnson counties had two; and Hot Springs, Platte, Washakie and Weston counties all reported one new case.
