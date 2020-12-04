ROCK SPRINGS – The same day Sweetwater County Public Health reported the 11th local coronavirus-related death, a new mask mandate was announced. The revised order extends the length and scope of the mask requirement, such as applying it to those 12 and older, in addition to expanding exceptions.
The previous order that was approved by the state was set to end Dec. 4. Dr. Jean Stachon, the Sweetwater County health officer, said she has professional and constitutional mandates to safeguard residents by requiring masks when people are in public places to decrease coronavirus infections. The new order runs from Dec. 5, 2020, to Jan. 8, 2021, or until the order is revised or rescinded.
REVISED LANGUAGE
There were four areas of revision in the health order. Dr. Stachon said Dr. Alexia Harrist consulted with Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill and her staff and the original and latest orders. After Stachon submitted the order, it was approved by Harrist. The changes include:
— People are still to wear masks outside their homes in circumstances such as being in line or inside any retail or commercial business or government facility that is open to the general public, including county and municipal buildings; for visits to health care facilities and service providers; and for transportation such ride-sharing or shuttle services. The new order expands the definition of a “business” to include “any business entity (retail or commercial) that employs or engages workers or volunteers.”
— Under the expanded business definition, it requires people in workspaces to wear masks (whether or not members of the public enter those spaces) when social distancing cannot be maintained.
— Under exemptions, those under the age of 12 don’t have to wear a mask, though it encourages children 3 to 12 to wear face coverings.
Although the county order exempts some children from mask wearing, the order has does not apply to school settings. Wyoming Health Order Number 1 sets out requirements for social distancing and masking for the state’s school systems when distancing cannot be maintained.
— People must remove a face covering when requested by law enforcement officials for identification purposes.
LOCAL ENFORCEMENT
The county order continues to cite state statute as empowering county and health officers to issue health orders.
Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane J. Pacheco and Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie previously announced that they would respect the order and work in concert to promote public safety.
Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe and Sheriff John Grossnickle, however, said they would not enforce the mandate. Requests for updates on their stance given the order revisions and increase in local deaths were not returned as of press time.
When the Wyoming Department of Health was asked about enforcement, Kim Deti said it is a local matter.
“However, we are confident in the appropriateness of the orders that have been approved. As you noted, we do work with the Attorney General’s Office on those efforts,” Deti said. “Our support for wearing masks is clear. It is an important strategy to help slow and limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus during this pandemic.”
THE INTENT BEHIND MASK WEARING
During an informational meeting on the coronavirus in Sweetwater County on Monday, Dr. Brianne Crofts with Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County said the mask mandate is a very important thing. Since it went into effect, she noted she has seen a change in behavior with more people masking up.
“Masks make a difference,” she said.
She said they limit the spread of disease – not just the coronavirus, but also the flu and infections spread through the respiratory system.
“It’s what we need to do because it’s the right thing to do for the community,” Crofts said.
In addition to wearing masks to limit the spread of COVID-19, people are also advised to their wash hands, practice distancing when possible, limit trips and interactions with groups, and stay home when sick.
