ROCK SPRINGS — A Green River man is Sweetwater County’s 17th confirmed case of COVID-19.
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was notified of the positive case by private lab Tuesday, May 19. The man, who in his 30s, is in stable condition and is isolating at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health, which is continuing contact tracing efforts.
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was notified of the 16th case by private lab Saturday, May 16, when a Rock Springs man in his 50s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in good condition and is isolating at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.
The case does not appear to be linked to previous COVID-19 cases. Sweetwater County Public Health is continuing contact tracing efforts.
RECOVERED CASES INCREASE
Twelve lab-confirmed cases are now recovered, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.
As the state and county ease restrictions, health care providers say it is more important than ever to remain vigilant in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Many health care agencies and businesses will continue to require some type of face covering.
To stop community spread, officials said it’s important to stay at least 6 feet away from people you are not housed with; send only one person to the grocery story; stay home if possible; don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose and mouth; cover your cough – cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, NOT in your hands; and wear a face covering.
If you have questions about travel, lodging, food or other issues related to COVID-19, call Sweetwater311 at 307-212-5440. If you have a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, call your provider, the MHSC COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523 or Castle Rock Medical Center at 307-872-4500 to discuss COVID-19 symptoms.
More health and community updates can be found at sweetwatermemorial.com, sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.
