ROCK SPRINGS – A continued increase in COVID-19 cases is leading to more students and staff being quarantined.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 reported positive cases this week including 24 students and four staff members at Rock Springs High School, one staff member at Walnut Elementary School, one student and one staff member at Pilot Butte Elementary School, one staff member at Eastside Elementary School, two students at Farson-Eden School, five district staff members, one staff member at Rock Springs Junior High School, one student at Northpark Elementary School, and one student at Sage Elementary School.
So far the positive individuals have been traced to parties, gatherings, positive family members, or other events outside of the school environment, according to a district press release.
“Currently we have 84 total staff members throughout the district out for various COVID-related reasons just from this week. This includes staff getting quarantined, having to stay home due to daycares shutting down, or getting ill. The community spread and positivity rate within the community is impacting Sweetwater School District No. 1,” the release said.
District nurses continue to work closely with Sweetwater County Public Health and are the designee in sending out quarantine papers and information to district staff and students who are considered close contacts.
“A close contact can occur due to a student not wearing a mask properly (both students and staff have to be wearing a mask properly), a situation where a shield had to be used, or no mask worn at all (such as students leaving for lunch at the high school level or while participating in a sporting event) when within 6 feet of another individual for a cumulative time of 15 minutes over a 24-hour period,” the release said.
Officials highlighted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed the criteria to a cumulative of 15 minutes from a 15-minute period. The district said it monitors and corrects individuals not wearing masks properly as that can cause others to be quarantined.
“We ask that everyone please practice preventative measures such as good hand washing, practicing social distancing, when social distancing cannot occur, wear a mask, and avoiding gatherings,” the release said. “It is up to everyone in our community to do their part in order to keep our schools open.”
