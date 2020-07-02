ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater Events Complex board and staff will be reevaluating rental fees and the services provided due to the impact of COVID-19 and their current operating budget.
Executive Director Larry Lloyd explained, “The impact from COVID-19 drastically affected the Sweetwater Events Complex. The complex lost close to $1.1 million in revenue. The loss in revenue and the expectation that the facility be more self-sufficient requires us to look at our fees and the services we provide.”
The Sweetwater Events Complex has lost revenue from 39 events this summer, which accounted for 169 event rental days.
“The complex has been responsible for generating almost half of its annual budget and with these unusual times we have to adapt. The Sweetwater County commissioners have warned county agencies that the next couple years are going to be exceedingly difficult financially” Lloyd said.
Staff and Sweetwater County Fair Board members will be looking at rental fees and other revenue sources. Additionally, they are exploring ways to cut costs at the facility.
